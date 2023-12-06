Need a new phone? Google Pixel 7a is $175 off in early Black Friday deal – Digital Trends

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Google's Pixel brand, like Samsung's Galaxy line, includes smartphones, tablets, wireless earbuds, and smartwatches. Google is always innovating, so you can be sure that updates to these devices, including through new Android releases, will continue to add more features, make improvements, and plug any security issues.

If you need new wireless earbuds, you should check out the various models of the Google Pixel Buds, which range from the budget Google Pixel Buds A-Series to the premium Google Pixel Buds Pro. They offer long battery life and while they're at their best when you're connecting them to another Pixel device or an Android-powered smartphone, you can also use with with iPhones or other Bluetooth-enabled gadgets.

The Google Pixel brand is most popularly known for its Pixel smartphones, with its latest releases, the Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro, and Google Pixel Fold, among the best smartphones in the market. They come with the powerful Google Tensor G3 processor, amazing cameras, vibrant displays, and years of updates starting with Android 14 out of the box. Older models, meanwhile, remain worthwhile purchases because they're still pretty fast by today's standards.

Google's first tablet since 2018, the Google Pixel Tablet, launched earlier this year. It's not just an Android 13-powered tablet though, as it comes with a charging speaker dock that keeps its battery full, while also allowing its 11-inch touchscreen to function as a smart display. You can control your other smart home devices on the Google Pixel Tablet, and it's an excellent companion around the home — especially in multiples.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is now available, but you shouldn't discount the Google Pixel Watch. Our Google Pixel Watch 2 versus Google Pixel Watch comparison highlights the newer version's faster performance and longer-lasting battery, but its predecessor remains a very comfortable wearable device that works well with other Google Pixel devices.

Buying an iPad for yourself or as a gift for a loved one is a great idea. The tablets are very simple to use while offering a surprising amount of power depending on the model you choose. There's pretty much one for every situation with the standard 10.2-inch iPad perfect for all the family, while the iPad Pro is great for if you need to conduct some video editing on the move. There's always the iPad Air for strong performance too while the iPad Mini is great for portability.

Best 10.2-inch iPad deals

The standard 10.2 or 10.9-inch iPad remains one of the best iPads for someone on a budget, particularly when it comes to older generations like the 8th or 9th generation models. If you just want an easy to use tablet to browse the internet, watch some streaming shows, and do other straightforward tasks, it's a reasonable solution. Just don't expect premium features like the M1 processor or a high-end display.

Since it was first launched in 2015, there have been several models of the Apple Watch, with features that improve each year.

Best Apple Watch SE deals

The first-generation Apple Watch SE, which was released in 2020, and the second-generation Apple Watch SE, which was rolled out in 2022, are the most affordable ways of getting an Apple Watch. They don't give up too much in order to keep costs low compared to their more expensive peers though. The Apple Watch SE 2, in particular, still provides comprehensive fitness tracking features, a comfortable fit, and excellent software as it can be updated to Apple's latest watchOS 10.

The Google Pixel 8 may not be as high-end as its more expensive Pixel 8 Pro sibling, but you’d never know if you got your hands on it. The Pixel 8 comes with a 120Hz display, the power of Google’s latest and greatest Tensor G3 processor, and some of the most advanced AI smarts we’ve ever seen on a smartphone — including the incredible Magic Editor.

All of that means nothing if a tumble onto the sidewalk ends up bricking your device, though. Scratches, bumps, and drops can damage your phone’s beautiful design, and in the worst cases, serious hinder its ability to function. But it doesn’t have to be that way, as a good protective case can help keep your device kicking for longer than an unprotected phone. But which to pick from? There are hundreds of cases on the market, with dozens of different types available. Here are 20 of the best Google Pixel 8 cases to help narrow down your search for the perfect protection.

