Nothing Phone 1 is getting an update, but maybe not the one you're hoping for – Android Police

In January, Nothing’s first smartphone, the Nothing Phone 1 officially made its way to the United States. The highly anticipated phone offers a clean Android skin with no bloatware and a unique, premium design that sets it apart from its competition. We’ve also already started to hear things about the company’s second phone, Nothing Phone 2, which is expected to carry over the transparent rear glass design while adding a larger battery and better camera, ultimately making the device a more premium offering than its first release.

While we expect the Nothing Phone 2 to potentially make its debut this summer, today Nothing dropped an update for the Nothing Phone 1, although not the Android 14 update users are potentially hoping for.

Announced on Twitter, today’s Nothing Phone 1 software update brings the phone’s Android 13-based software up to version 1.5.4, which Nothing says will deliver a smoother performance on the device and improved battery life. The update also brings an optimized brand font for the Cyrillic alphabet developed by Nothing community member Kasia Meyer.

Here’s the specific rundown:

What's new:

Other improvements:

If you’re a Nothing Phone 1 user, you can update your device by going to Settings -> System -> System Update.

While many folks have updated already, several users on Twitter are noting the update isn’t available for them just yet. If you don’t see an option to update when you check on your device, give it a few hours and check again. The rollout is happening slowly, so it might take a few to get to you.

Emily is a news hound and Android enthusiast based in Durham, NC. Her work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, NY Times, Fortune, Fast Company, Lifehacker, Engadget, PC World, Popular Mechanics, Wired, and more.

She loves exciting new apps, unusual gadgets, and single malt whisky.

