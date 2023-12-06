Valorant Patch 2.04 Details: New Skins, Download Size & Act 2 Challenges – RealSport101

Open menu

Get a head start on Episode 2 Act 2's new challenges

Valorant's latest update, Patch 2.04, is out now and brings a few exciting features to the game.

Most notably, the new Agent, Astra, is now in the game for you to try out, but there are some other cool alterations in the patch.

Before you can jump into the Act to see everything new, you'll need to get the update downloaded.

It is coming in at 1.4GB, so it shouldn't take you too long to get it ready.

Once you're in, you'll see that patch 2.04 has added a whole host of new skins to the shooter. As laid out by @ValorLeaks on Twitter, below are the new skins you can look out for.

Elsewhere, the patch has addressed a frustration that was cropping up in Escalation, where players would camp to get an advantage.

Now, "Bind Teleporter exit doors are now permanently jammed open—if you want to camp it, get ready to fight for it!"

Also, Bind's pickrate has been returned to normal levels after it was reduced for the previous patch.

The patch has also added "Tactical Voice Over" and altered some of the heroes lines so that they're more helpful when it comes to coordinating approach.

You can check the full patch notes out here.

Finally, now that the Patch 2.04 is out, the challenges for the new act are available and you'll be able to start working towards completing them.

Courtesy of @ValorLeaks once more, you can check them out below:

Week 1 Challenges:

Week 2 Challenges:

Week 3 Challenges:

Week 4 Challenges:

Week 5 Challenges:

Week 6 Challenges:

Week 7 Challenges:

You have until 30 April, when the next Act will presumably start, to complete all of the challenges introduced by Patch 2.04.

As more comes out throughout Act 2, we'll have sure to have all the information you need.

