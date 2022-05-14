Google Pixel Android 13 update and bugs tracker (cont. updated) – PiunikaWeb

Connect with us

Google Pixel Android 13 update and bugs tracker
May 12

Update 4 [May 12; 10:46]: Google has released Android 13 public beta 2 for Pixel users.
Update 3 [April 27; 09:50]: Android 13 public beta 1 released.
Update 2 [March 18; 09:40]: Android 13 Developer Preview 2 released.
Update 1 [Feb. 11; 10:29]: First developer preview goes live.
This tracker has separate sections for keeping tabs on the update rollouts, bugs, and issues plaguing Android 13. Following is a brief explanation for each section:
That’s all for the instructions.
Note: Our team is trying hard to keep this tracker updated with all the latest info. However, if & when you feel something is missing, wrong, or should be added, do not hesitate to tip us in comments or through email.
PiunikaWeb started as purely an investigative tech journalism website with main focus on ‘breaking’ or ‘exclusive’ news. In no time, our stories got picked up by the likes of Forbes, Foxnews, Gizmodo, TechCrunch, Engadget, The Verge, Macrumors, and many others. Want to know more about us? Head here.
