Windows 11 Couldn't Update the System Reserved Partition: 3 Tips – WindowsReport.com

When updating Windows 11 or upgrading from Windows 10 to Windows 11, you might encounter the error We couldn’t update system reserved partition.

This might be accompanied by error codes 0xc1900104, 0x800f0922, or 0xc1900201.

This may be caused by a full System Reserved Partition (SRP) that can’t be written into anymore.

Additionally, some third-party security and antivirus applications write into the SRP and can quickly fill it up. Dual-booting with Linux could also be the reason for the error.

Also, if you are running a new Legacy install, bypassing the Windows 11 requirements, you may have a System Reserved Partition with only 50 MB, too small.

The SRP is a hidden partition in the system drive that contains crucial boot and system recovery information.

The data includes boot manager code and boot configuration data as well as the startup files used for BitLocker Drive Encryption. In Windows 10, recovery environment data is also stored in this partition.

Although usually, you can only install Windows 11 on a GUID Partition Table (GPT), it is possible to do that on MBR.

That’s why we first need to check what we’re dealing with because the solutions for the two cases are slightly different.

2.1 For GUID Partition Table (GPT)

Apparently, by removing the fonts, you should now have enough space in the SRP to continue with your upgrades or installation.

2.2 For MBR (BIOS)

The System Reserved Partition should now have more free space. You can confirm this by checking the Disk Management console, where you should then proceed to remove the drive letter.

To remove the Y drive letter, right-click the System Reserved Partition in the Disk Management tool and select Change Drive Letter and Path just like you did within the solution.

But this time, choose the Y: drive, and select Remove, then click OK to save the changes.

Restart the computer (if needed) and proceed with your upgrade or update. The error We couldn’t update system reserved partition should be gone.

If you find the above method daunting, then third-party tools like the MiniTool Partition Wizard and AOMEI’s Diskpart can help solve the problem.

Such tools avail graphical interfaces and near-one-click operations to carry out the various fixes.

In particular, the MiniTool Partition Wizard clearly shows the partition style and other relevant properties for each partition.

Whether it’s a GPT or MBR disk, the software includes intuitive tools to help you extend or shrink the partitions. Just be sure to follow their documentation to the letter.

In a nutshell, these tools help you shrink the main C: drive and extend the System Reserved Partition with the resulting Unallocated Space.

As a last resort, you might want to consider performing a clean install of the affected Windows version.

Essentially, a clean install resets the hard drive and creates a fresh System Reserved Partition out of the main system drive. Remember to back up all your data before proceeding with a fresh install.

