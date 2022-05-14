Disney+ Hotstar users unable to download content, issue acknowledged – PiunikaWeb

Hotstar, also known as Disney+ Hotstar, is among the prominent video on-demand OTT (over-the-top) streaming services in India.

It has 300 million active users with over 40 million paying subscribers, however, an issue has been troubling some of them lately.



According to multiple reports, Disney+ Hotstar subscribers are unable to download some content from the platform.

It seems the option to download itself is not available for some content on the Hotstar platform which is why users are unable to download the content.

While it is unclear what the exact cause of the problem is, it appears to be widespread and needs to be fixed on a larger scale.

I’m not able to download episode in hotstar inspite of having subscription. Is there any problem @hotstar_helps

Source

@hotstar_helps What’s Going On there We can’t download the episodes. There are too much of adds. Please doi it right and let us download the episodes of serials

Source

However, affected Disney+ Hotstar subscribers may not have to dwell with this problem as it has been officially acknowledged.

Disney+ Hotstar support has said that some of the content is not available for download at the moment due to technical problems.

Also, the relevant team is working to fix to fix the issue which further indicates that a fix might arrive in the near future.

However, this is still based on speculation as support has not shed much clarity on the matter or any ETA for a fix.

It is only natural for a some bugs and issues to creep up on major platforms as long as they are being promptly taken care of.

Thus it is good to see that the service provider is aware of the aforementioned problem and is working to resolve the same.



Hopefully, this issue gets resolved soon so that Disney+ Hotstar users can download their favorite content without any hassle.

That said, we will report back with more details as and when we get new information to share so stay tuned.

PiunikaWeb started as purely an investigative tech journalism website with main focus on ‘breaking’ or ‘exclusive’ news. In no time, our stories got picked up by the likes of Forbes, Foxnews, Gizmodo, TechCrunch, Engadget, The Verge, Macrumors, and many others. Want to know more about us? Head here.

Previous article

Next article

I’m a techy who is particularly fond of Android smartphones. A writer who usually finds himself on the other side of the spectrum. An artist who likes to sing and play the guitar. Also a photographer when in the mood.

PiunikaWeb.com is owned and operated by DeepSeaGem Technologies India. Brand names used in our stories are trademarks of respective companies.

source