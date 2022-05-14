KB5013943 causes apps like Discord and Teams to crash inexplicably – WindowsReport.com

Time-saving software and hardware expertise that helps 200M users yearly. Guiding you with how-to advice, news and tips to upgrade your tech life.

More problems for Windows users that went ahead and installed the May 2022 security updates from Microsoft.

It seems that KB5013943, which is the mandatory security update, is crashing apps that use .NET framework with the error code: 0xc0000135.

As detailed by affected users, these crashes are common among apps that use .NET Framework and apps like Discord or Microsoft Teams are also affected.

It was only days ago when we were talking about yet another Windows security update that was messing with the .NET Framework apps.

Now, we appear to have another compatibility issue between the .NET framework and Windows 11. Of course, users took to social media and forums to report these issues.

May 2022 Windows 11 Cumulative Update KB5013943 (Build 22000.675) Breaks Sound Blaster Command from SoundBlasterOfficial

People reported issues with ShareX, KeePass, Microsoft Teams, Visual Studio installer, and Discord, which is concerning, to say the least.

Another user posted on the Feedback Hub that he is unable to start the Teams app due to the error message process exited with code 3221225781 (0xc0000135).

This is the recommended path to take until Microsoft deals with this problem from their end, only to avoid unpleasant experiences.

We will keep you posted on any development in this situation, so rest assured you will be among the first ones to know when anything changes.

Were you also affected by this annoying bug delivered by KB5013943? Share your experience with us in the comments section below.



