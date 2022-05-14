Smart Jodi: Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami perform a challenging task for gathbandhan trophy; WATCH – PINKVILLA

The makers have released a new promo of Smart Jodi featuring Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Goswami wherein they were performing a challenging task.

Arjun Bijlani is one of the most popular names in the television industry. Currently, he is seen participating in Smart Jodi wherein he has participated with his wife Neha Swami. For the uninitiated, Smart Jodi is one of the most popular shows airing on TV screens presently and gives a glimpse into the life of some of the most popular celeb couples in the entertainment industry. As per the format of the entertainment-based show, it judges the compatibility and understanding between celebrity couples.

Today, the official channel of Star Plus shared a promo of the reality show on its Instagram handle. The caption of this promo read, "Iss hafte, smart jodiyon ko deni hogi ek nayi pareeksha. Kaunsi jodi banegi sajhedaari ke is khel ki winner? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye, #SmartJodi, iss Ravivaar, raat 8 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par. @arjunbijlani @nehaswamibijlani". In the short clip, we see Arjun and his wife Neha struggling to complete a task to win the 'Gatbhandan' trophy. According to the task, Arjun is hooked to the harness and he is supposed to hold Neha. It can be seen that they are trying to hold on to each other but as time passes it becomes challenging for them. It will be interesting to watch whether this duo is able to complete the task or not.

A few months back, Arjun and Neha bought their new home and performed a puja on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya. He had shared a video on social media of him and his wife Neha offering prayers in their new home.

Speaking of Smart Jodi, the show started airing on television on 26 February 2022. In the beginning, the show had 10 Jodis including Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami, Monalisa-Vikraant Singh, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, Natalya Ilina-Rahul Mahajan, Krishnamachari Srikkanth-Vidya, Balraj Syal-Deepti Tuli, Pallavi Shukla-Ankit Tiwari, Bhagyashree-Himalay, and Gaurav Taneja-Ritu Rathee.

