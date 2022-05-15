Technology
What's New About Apple (AAPL) iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 – Bloomberg
Mark Gurman
This is the free version of Power On.
This week: The long-awaited ruling in Apple Inc.’s suit with Epic Games Inc. arrives just before the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 unveiling, the company has a new car boss, and Facebook launches its first smart glasses.