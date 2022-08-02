2022.8.2 Official Tesla Release Notes – Software Updates – Not a Tesla App

Technology
2022.8.2 Official Tesla Release Notes
We expect version 2022.16 to be released imminently.
Estimated charging times are now more accurate by taking the current battery pack temperature into account when a vehicle is connected to a Supercharger, or a third-party fast charger.
Vehicle preconditioning accessed via the Tesla app will now remain active up to 30 minutes after a door is opened, making it easier load your vehicle without affecting climate control.
Model 3 & Model Y You can now hide your phone call card, allowing you to see the next turn when the navigation turn list is covered. Tap the phone icon on the status bar to show the card again.
Model S & Model X Active phone calls will now be displayed in the status bar at the top of the touchscreen. You can answer, hang up or swap calls from the card anytime. Swipe up to dismiss and tap phone icon on the status bar to display again.
Your touchscreen is now available in Czech. To switch your language setting, tap Controls > Display > Touchscreen Language.
Boombox features are now only available while parked.
This is an undocumented change in this release.
When adjusting the vehicle’s maximum speed with Traffic-Aware Cruise Control or Autopilot, a downward or upward arrow will now be shown to indicate that the maximum speed has been adjusted with the scroll wheel.
This is an undocumented change in this release.
When Tesla rolled out the v11 update, there were some issues with the backup camera that caused lagging or delayed video while the camera was in use.
This delayed video could make it appear that you had more space between you and the object behind you since the video stream could pause for brief periods.
This update contains fixes to improve the responsiveness of the backup camera in your car.
This is an undocumented change in this release and a future feature that is under development.
Tesla continues the development of ‘Cloud Profiles’. Cloud Profiles will let you sync select vehicle profiles across various vehicles. New code related to Cloud Profiles has been found in 2022.8.2 that reveals details on how the feature will work.
More details on Cloud Profiles
The release notes above are official Tesla release notes. The models and regions each feature is limited to is derived from user data.
View the release notes for the upcoming version 2022.12.22.
View all known voice commands for your Tesla.
View the release notes for the upcoming version 2022.12.22.
