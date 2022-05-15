Technology
Apple iPhone 14 Max: Specifications surface for $899 smartphone with a 90 Hz OLED display and 6 GB of RAM – Notebookcheck.net
@Shadow_Leak has revealed specifications about the iPhone 14 Max, the replacement for the iPhone 13 mini. In fact, the iPhone 14 Max is the only new size in the iPhone 14 family; Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max this year too. Unsurprisingly, @Shadow_Leak claims that the iPhone 14 Max will support Face ID, which Apple has integrated within its infamous notch.
Also, the leaker claims that the iPhone 14 Max will rely on the A15 Bionic that TSMC will continue to build on 5 nm nodes. For reference, only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to adopt the A16 Bionic. Additionally, @Shadow_Leak asserts that Apple will pair the A15 Bionic with 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. For context, Apple equips the iPhone 13 with 4 GB of RAM and reserves 6 GB of RAM for last year’s Pro models.
Moreover, @Shadow_Leak writes that the iPhone 14 Max will rely on dual 12 MP rear-facing cameras. Unfortunately, details on the device’s front-facing camera remain unknown at this time. Surprisingly, the leaker states that the iPhone 14 Max will feature a 90 Hz display as well. Reportedly, the OLED panel will resolve a 2,778 x 1,284 pixels with a 458 PPI and will measure 6.68-inches across.
Furthermore, @Shadow_Leak believes that the iPhone 14 Max will slot into the iPhone 14 series’ at US$899, but with 128 GB of storage. This appears to be a repeat of pricing leaked by @LeaksApplePro though, rather than anything new. All iPhone 14 series handsets are tipped to launch this autumn, probably alongside the Apple Watch Series 8.
