Here’s how many 9to5Google readers said they’ll buy the Pixel 6a – 9to5Google

Google I/O is set to start this week, and we’re really hoping to learn more about a potential Pixel 6a launch and release. Last week we asked you if you’re thinking of buying the Pixel 6a upon launch given that it’ll likely be the Pixel 6 Lite. Here’s what you had to say.



We know a fair bit about the upcoming handset but a launch date eludes our grasp. Since the inception of the Pixel A-series, Google has leveraged a lot of what makes the flagship lineup a great option for the Android enthusiast but at a more palatable price tag. With the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro effectively resetting the entire series but coming with a laundry list of issues, the 6a needs to stick the landing for some fans.

Of course, the price is going to be a major point of contention. If priced right, the Pixel 6a could end up being a must buy. Because of that, it’s absolutely no surprise that a whopping 41.30% of our readers that responded to the original survey said they’ll only buy the Pixel 6a if the price is right. However, we simply do not know what that “right” price will be at this stage.

Reader Troik even stated that they are planning on buying the Pixel 6a to gift to someone – we’re certainly applying to be Troik’s friend if they are willing to gift brand new smartphones! They clearly do not fall into the cautious 16.8% of our readers that said they are waiting to see just what is revealed at launch.

With the Pixel 6 starting at an enticing $599 price, if the Pixel 6a manages to come in at under $450 it could be considered a steal. At anything above that and it becomes harder to recommend given that it will likely lack some of the more “premium” features found on the regular Pixel 6. Even with some similarities, it did surprise us that just 5.68% of our readers said they are looking at the Pixel 6 given the 6a will likely come with downgrades.

Many people cited the aesthetic and size of the Pixel 6 series as a reason they’ll stick with other devices including reader Brian, who said he’ll “stick with the 5a.” Around 15% of our readers who responded said they had no desire to purchase or were not looking at purchasing the Pixel 6a.

Understandably, we had a fair volume of responses saying they had the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro and wouldn’t look at a downgraded handset, but a few said they had jumped ship to Samsung including reader Groud Frank. He switched and said he was “glad” he went down the Galaxy route this time citing the improved update policy as a reason why he switched. Some, like MechR, simply stated “no headphone jack, no buy.”

21.2% of you out there who responded said you will go out and buy the Pixel 6a no matter what. Many citing that they want a smaller version of the Pixel 6. Sadly, though, the size difference is going to be minimal at best and, potentially, unnoticeable.

If you didn’t respond to our original poll, will you buy the Pixel 6a at launch? Let us know down in the comments section below.

