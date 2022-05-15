Technology
iPhone 14 Rumors: Everything We've Heard About Apple's Next iPhone – CNET
Your guide to a better future
From release date to price and specs, we’re collecting the buzziest iPhone 14 rumors and leaks.
Mary King
Associate Editor
Mary is an associate editor for CNET Core Tech based in Charlotte. She recently graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she served as an editor at The Daily Tar Heel and reported on North Carolina culture for newspapers across the state. You can usually find her decked out in UNC merch and streaming lo-fi hip-hop while she writes.
We still have several months until Apple’s new iPhone is expected to arrive, but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from churning out snippets of gossip about the iPhone 14. Will it have under-display Touch ID and finally ditch the notched display? What about a more durable titanium alloy body? And, will Apple shakeup of the four-phone lineup and leave the Mini behind? Only time will tell.
While Apple fans are buzzing about the upcoming iPhone, we’re collecting all the rumors about the iPhone 14’s price, design and specs in an effort to piece together what’s in store for Apple’s 2022 flagship ahead of its release date. We even have a wish list of features we want to see on the next iPhone.
Meanwhile, Apple’s 2021 flagship phone series, which includes the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini and iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max (now available in green), has been on sale for a while now. While we wait for more intel on the iPhone 14, here’s our comparison of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, and the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11. Plus, here’s how the iPhone 13 stacks up to Apple’s last five years’ worth of iPhones. We’ll update this story as new information becomes available.
Early renders of the iPhone 14 from Jon Prosser suggest a notchless design and flush camera setup.
Read more: iPhone 13 vs. 13 Mini vs. Pro vs. Pro Max
We don’t know much about the iPhone 14 yet, but we’ve heard that Apple’s next lineup will nix the Mini and focus on larger phones instead. A July report from Nikkei Asian Review predicted the death of the iPhone 14 Mini, and an April research note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo obtained by MacRumors also suggested that the Mini was not long for this world. However, Kuo reported, the iPhone 14 lineup will still comprise four models, a “high-end” and a “lower-end,” with two size options for each.
While name speculation isn’t as germane to the discussion of Apple’s 2022 lineup as it was for unlucky 13, rumors suggest a small shift in naming conventions, with an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max, with “Pro” designating higher-end specs and “Max” referring to the larger screen size.
Apple’s last two iPhone lineups have featured the same 6.1-inch size for the base model, going up to 6.7 inches for the Pro Max. According to the same July Nikkei Asian Review report, Apple will stick with these screen sizes for the iPhone 14, but delete the 5.4-inch Mini. This rumor is corroborated by a March report from 9to5Mac. Reports showed sluggish sales of the iPhone 12 Mini, so it’ll be no surprise should Apple retire the small phone in 2022.
Although the size of the next iPhone is expected to stay the same, the display bezels for the Pro Max are rumored to be 20 percent smaller compared to previous iPhone generations, according to CAD renders shared by Twitter leaker ShrimpApplePro. This means the screen would be slightly larger. However, it’s important to note that this rumor should be taken with a grain of salt since ShrimpApplePro doesn’t have an extensive track record to support their speculations.
In 2020, rumors began to surface that iPhone was ditching physical SIM cards entirely, and now a chain of leaks suggests that the iPhone 14 might be the first line to do it. 9to5Mac broke down the cascade of leaks, which started with a Brazilian site claiming the iPhone 15 Pro would go physically SIM-less. Then MacRumors reported an anonymous tip that Apple was preparing major carriers for eSIM-only phones by September. Apple leaker DylanDKT confirmed being “in agreement” with reports of the tray for physical SIM cards being removed, though his Twitter account has seemingly disappeared since.
Read more: iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12
The iPhone 13 is on sale, but we’re already thinking about the iPhone 14.
It’s too soon for any reputable release date rumors for the iPhone 14, but we expect Apple to hold its annual fall iPhone event in September 2022, as it does almost every year, with the phones being released shortly thereafter, usually the following Friday. Sometimes Apple will stagger release dates for specific models, especially when introducing a new design or size. So it’s possible that the iPhone 14 lineup will have more than one release date.
Here’s what we know:
A few years ago, CNET took a deep dive into the Apple event timeline and emerged with a compelling Labor Day hypothesis, which you can read about here. Based on the 2022 calendar, the Labor Day rule would put the September Apple event (and unveiling of the iPhone 14) on Sept. 7, with a Sept. 16 release date. However, our Labor Day hypothesis was a week off for 2021 — and, because of coronavirus delays, about a month off in 2020.
There’s no word either way on iPhone 14 pricing, but Apple didn’t make any big price changes between 2020’s iPhone 12 and 2021’s iPhone 13, so the existing price structure is at least a good place to start our speculation. However, Kuo predicts the high-end 6.7-inch phone (the iPhone 14 Pro Max) will launch at a record-low price, under $900. Compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which ranges from $1,099 all the way up to a staggering $1,599, that’s quite a steal.
For reference, here’s how much each version of the iPhone 13 lineup cost at launch.
Kuo shared insights about the iPhone 14’s potential camera upgrades in an investors note reported on by 9to5Mac just after the iPhone 13 launch. In the note, Kuo predicts a hole-punch front camera, making the iPhone 14 notchless, as well as a 48-megapixel wide rear camera for the Pro and Pro Max models, up from 12 megapixels on previous iPhones.
Display analyst Ross Young hypothesizes, however, that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will have a hole-and-pill shaped design to accommodate for the front facing camera and Face ID. The hole cutout is believed to be for the Face ID dot projector, and the pill-shaped cutout holds the front camera and Face ID camera, according to a January report from MacRumors. Supposedly leaked CAD renders of the iPhone 14, seen by 91mobiles, corroborate this rumor.
Kuo’s speculation regarding the camera’s megapixel capacity aligns with both a recent research note from Haitong International Securities, also reported on by MacRumors, and a report from research company TrendForce. Both Jeff Pu and TrendForce hypothesize the two Pro models will be equipped with a 48-megapixel wide lens. Pu, however, adds that the iPhones will sport a triple lens rear camera system with a 12-megapixel ultrawide and telephoto lenses in addition to the 48-megapixel wide lens. The analyst adds that the Pro versions of the iPhone 14 could sport 8GB of RAM, as well. (In comparison, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have 6GB.) This is corroborated by a report from a Korean blog that cites domestic supply chain sources, as MacRumors spotted.
iPhone 13 camera upgrades include a new Cinematic mode, ProRes video and some improvements in zoom capabilities. We had previously reported on rumors that the entire lineup would feature lidar, the iPhone 12 Pro’s standout depth-sensing feature, but lidar ended up making an appearance only on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max after all. It’s possible Apple might expand the feature to its full lineup in 2022 instead, but we haven’t heard anything yet.
Another of the camera features we’re still waiting on is an improved telephoto lens. While the iPhone 13 Pro’s zoom capabilities were given a 3x optical zoom, it still pales in comparison to a lot of competitor flagships, including Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra, which boasts a 10x optical zoom.
iPhone 14 could have a camera setup that’s flush with the back of the phone, nixing the chunky camera bump.
Read more: Is Buying an iPhone 13 Worth It? Let’s Compare the Last Five Years of Apple’s iPhones
The feature that seems to get kicked down the road the most in Apple rumor world is the return of Touch ID. Early rumors supported the Touch ID’s return coming in the iPhone 12, and when that didn’t happen, speculation turned to the iPhone 13. But even before the iPhone 13 launched (sans Touch ID), word on the street had shifted again: iPhone 14 would surely be it. Now, that’s looking less likely, too. In late September, Kuo predicted that it won’t be until 2023 that the iPhone regains Touch ID technology. That would be… the iPhone 15?
YouTuber and iPhone leaker Jon Prosser (whose track record is admittedly spotty) made waves the week before the iPhone 13 announcement by releasing renders he commissioned of the iPhone 14 Pro Max based on “real images and schematics” leaked to him from purported sources at Apple.
Read more: iPhone 14 Design Rumors
Prosser’s renders corroborate a number of previously reported rumors, including the notchless display and hole-punch camera previously reported by Kuo, and the iPhone 14 Pro’s titanium alloy chassis, which was first referenced in a July report from JPMorgan Chase. We’d been expecting to see the iPhone 13 go notchless, but instead we got a slimmed-down, but still very notchy, notch. Apple introduced the world to the notched display in 2017 with the release of the iPhone X, and as rivals solved the selfie conundrum with hole-punch and under-display cameras, Apple still hasn’t, er, taken it down a notch.
But Prosser’s renders seem to corroborate these earlier reports that Apple would finally excise the iPhone’s notch in 2022. And Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also hinted at its removal in a September edition of his Power On newsletter, wherein he predicted a “complete redesign” for the iPhone 14, while Young says Apple could introduce a hole-and-pill shaped design for the new iPhone. This hole-and-pill display emerged in schematics on Chinese social media site Weibo, and were later shared by Prosser.
Those who’ve been crossing their fingers for a notchless iPhone since the iPhone 12 and had their hopes dashed once again by the iPhone 13 can now look forward to a potential realization of their all-screen dreams in 2022’s iPhone 14. Although it’s uncertain whether this rumor will become reality, a February report from Taiwan Economic Times (via MacRumors) suggests the iPhone 14 Pro’s design has been finalized as it enters the early stages of manufacturing.
MySmartPrice recently published supposed CAD renders of the iPhone 14, depicting — you guessed it — a notch. But renders of the 14 Pro model published the day before on 91Mobiles do show a notchless display. If these rumors prove true, it looks like you’ll have to spring for the Pro in order to get rid of the notch.
A schematic of the iPhone 14’s display, shared to YouTube by Jon Prosser.
The other big design change Prosser’s renders show is a flattened camera bump. According to Prosser, the iPhone 14’s body is going to be a “thick boy,” thick enough, it seems, to encompass all the camera hardware without an annoying, protruding camera setup on the back. Why is the iPhone 14 supposed to be so thick? Perhaps to house a bigger battery, or even the previously rumored periscope camera, which Kuo projected in 2020. However, Kuo and famed tech leaker Max Weinbach have actually pointed to a thicker camera bump in the 14 Pro and Pro Max.
Two prior rumors that won’t pan out, according to Prosser at least, are the death of the Lightning port and the addition of USB-C (the EU may force Apple to add USB-C ports to iPhones, however). Rumors of a completely portless iPhone have been circulating for a while, but it appears those won’t come true in 2022.
As far as colors go, Prosser’s render colors were not based on any actual information from his sources, except for a pale gold color, which he claims to have seen evidence of himself. However, it’s still early days, and Apple surely has not finalized its color lineup yet for the iPhone 14.
The iPhone 13 lineup came in a rainbow of new hues.
Here’s everything else we know (and think we know) so far about the iPhone 14 lineup’s specifications and potential new features.
Apple’s 2022 iPhone could offer better battery life, according to a report from Taiwan’s Economic Daily News (via MacRumors). This is said to be due to a new 5G chip that could also provide the new iPhone with Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.
The iPhone 14 could be equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, according to a November note from Kuo, reported on by 9to5Mac. However, the analyst says the components needed for Wi-Fi 6E may be in short supply. Apple’s rumored VR headset is also said to have Wi-Fi 6E.
Previous speculation was that the whole iPhone 14 series would upgrade to an A16 chip, improving upon the last iPhone‘s A15 chip in keeping with Apple’s previous pattern. However, Kuo predicted in March that the A16 will only appear in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, while the 14 and 14 Max will keep the A15.
All iPhone 14 models could include Apple’s ProMotion display, which only the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max variants currently have. ProMotion boosts the screen’s refresh rate for smoother performance, up to 120Hz. This is more speculation than actual rumor, based on changes in Apple’s supply chain that would make it easier for the company to offer the feature across its next lineup.
Young, however, speculates that Apple will continue to offer ProMotion displays exclusively to its Pro models. The analyst suggests that Chinese manufacturer BOE would be one of Apple’s LTPO OLED display suppliers, but the company doesn’t have a large production capacity right now.
Apple introduced 5G connectivity to its iPhone 12 lineup and, unsurprisingly, included it in the iPhone 13 as well. There’s no reason to believe we won’t see 5G-compatible iPhone 14s, too. A July report from Nikkei Asian Review also predicts Apple will “go all in on 5G” in 2022.
Like 5G, MagSafe was introduced to the iPhone in 2020’s iPhone 12 lineup. The snap-on, magnetic accessories include wallets, battery packs and chargers, and it was one of our favorite iPhone 12 features. The iPhone 13 is also compatible with MagSafe, and we expect the same for Apple’s next generation of phones.
An 11th-hour iPhone 13 rumor via Kuo that didn’t come to fruition was the addition of satellite connectivity, which would allow users to send text messages via satellite in areas without cellular coverage, at least in emergency situations, as reported by Bloomberg. Alas, satellite connectivity is nowhere to be found in the iPhone 13 lineup, but perhaps that means it’s coming in the iPhone 14 instead.
The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack on the iPhone 12.
Stay tuned for more iPhone 14 news as it comes out, and in the meantime, check out CNET’s reviews of the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini, and the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. Plus, here’s how all four iPhone 13 models compare, how the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 differ, whether it still makes sense to buy an iPhone 12, iPhone 11 or 2020 iPhone SE, and how all of Apple’s iPhones from the past five years stack up. And here’s everything to know about the newly announced iPhone SE 2022 and everything else Apple still owes us.