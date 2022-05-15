Amazon Prime | How to get free Amazon Prime subscription? Here are the simple ways! Here is a simple guide on how to get Amazon Prime Free subscription subscription- News18 Tamil – Sprout Wired

How to get a free Amazon Prime subscription?

heroine Earlier, it offered a trial version of its Prime subscription to the customers. That is, it allowed customers to test out its service for a month before paying for its subscription. Amazon Prime discontinued that trial program after it became popular in India. Hence, customers currently have to pay a similar fee to get an Amazon Prime subscription. However, operators including Airtel, Jio and VI have some plans to offer free Amazon Prime subscription to their customers. Let us see in detail what they are.

Airtel plans to offer free Amazon Prime subscription:

Airtel offers free Amazon Prime membership to its prepaid customers for Rs 131 and Rs. 349 offer with recharge plan. However, the subscription is only available for one month for free. That is, Airtel’s Rs. 499 Rs. 999, and Rs. Customers who opt for the 1,599 postpaid plan will get one year of Amazon Prime subscription. Rupee. 999 and Rs. Both the 1,599 Airtel postpaid plans come with an add-on option that allows you to add two members of your family to your plan for free. Also, there is a free Disney+ Hotstar VIP bundle available on all three postpaid plans of Airtel.

Jio plans that offer free Amazon Prime subscription:

Like Airtel, Reliance Jio also has Rs. 399 Rs. 599, Rs. 799, Rs. 999 and Rs. Offers free Amazon Prime subscription to customers on an annual basis using the 1,499 postpaid plan. Jio also offers Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix subscription along with the above five postpaid plans to offer even better deals than Airtel.

Free Prime subscription is also available for Jio Fiber customers. Customers pay Rs. 999 Rs. 1,499 Rs. 2,499 Rs. 3,999, and Rs. 8,499 Jio Fiber prepaid plan. Rupee. Jio Fiber customers who have 6 months starting with Rs 5,994 and annual postpaid plan can get one year of free Amazon Prime subscription.

Vi plans that offer free Amazon Prime membership:

Vi is offering its postpaid customers Rs. 499 Rs. 699, and Rs. 1,099 offers free subscription through postpaid bills. All these Vi plans offer Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription and Rs. 1,099 Get additional Netflix access for the Vi plan. After getting the related plan, Amazon Prime should be activated on your number through the mobile app.

