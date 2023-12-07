Best Movies Coming to Apple TV+ in February 2023 – MovieWeb

Apple TV+ has a star-studded film heading to their platform next month.

Although not as frequently as Netflix, Apple TV+ releases new movies and TV series every month, and their selection is always first-rate. In fact, in accordance with Apple's approach, the streaming platform prioritizes quality above quantity. Ted Lasso, Severance, Lee Min Ho's Pachinko, and many other examples prove this viewpoint. As we near the conclusion of the first month of 2023, it's time to look ahead to what Apple TV+ has in store for viewers in February.

This month has one major film hitting the platform and a variety of television series to keep your eye on. Here are the movie and television shows coming to Apple TV+ in February 2023.

Sharper, starring Sebastian Stan and Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore, is one of 2023's most anticipated films and the only one coming out in February on Apple TV+. The plot revolves around a con artist who takes on Manhattan's billionaires in a high-stakes game of wealth and power.

Who will triumph in the end, with each cunning person full of ambition, jealousy, greed, and lust? With an intriguing premise and a star-studded cast, it appears that Apple TV+ went all out on the production budget, making the wait until February 17 all the more rewarding.

Dear Edward, a heartbreaking and uplifting survival story from Apple Studios, is based on Ann Napolitano's best-selling novel of the same name. It tells the story of Edward, a twelve-year-old boy who survives a devastating plane crash that kills everyone except him, including his family. As Edward attempts to cope with the tragedy, he becomes more acquainted with the others who were also mentally affected by the incident, and these interactions result in unexpected friendships and romances.

Apple TV+ has once again brought us a stunning concept set in a retro-future world, as though sensing the viewers' imaginations with their new series Hello Tomorrow!. Billy Crudup plays the leading role of Jack, a salesperson with solid ambition and exceptional talent who inspires his coworkers, satisfies his clients, and makes rivals wish for his demise.

Instead of viewing stressful, suspenseful television shows, why not connect with the magnificent world outside? That's precisely how Eugene Levy wants viewers to feel as he explores some of the world's most beautiful places, including Costa Rica, Japan, and the Maldives, in his reality series The Reluctant Traveler.

Liaison is the underdog among Apple TV+'s February series this year owing to the lack of buzz, but it will pique the interest of anyone interested in political thrillers. The spy thriller, starring Vincent Cassel and Eva Green, explores how past mistakes come back to haunt them and destroy the very future they have meticulously crafted. Aside from these upcoming projects, Apple TV+ has also revealed a slew of other fascinating titles, including Ted Lasso Season 3, which is set to premiere in Spring 2023, Extrapolations, Schimagadoon, The Last Thing He Told Me, City On Fire, and The Big Door Prize.

While most of them have yet to receive an official release date, knowing how Apple TV+ operates, we'll be able to watch these shows on the official streaming platform in the following months, just as we would with the incoming Apple TV+ shows in February 2023. Unlike the start of this year, when Servant's fourth season was the most anticipated, the approaching month offers no opportunities to pin your hopes on a single series or film since each of them is bursting with a whole new concept.

