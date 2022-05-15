China Lockdowns Create Supply-Chain Chaos From Apple to Tesla – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Daybreak Australia. Live from New York and Sydney. The latest news impacting markets, business and finance around the world.

Germany to Stop Russian Oil Imports Regardless of EU Sanctions

Angus Grossart, Eminent Scottish Merchant Banker, Dies at 85

After SPAC Mania, Electric-Vehicle Startups Face a Cash Squeeze

Faangs Find Little Comfort in What Charts Suggest Lies Ahead

Musk Considers Indonesia Trip to Explore Possible Investments

Gunfire Welcomes Ex-President’s Return to Power in Somalia

1 Killed, 4 Hurt in California Church Shooting

‘Straw Owner’ Hides $1 Billion Worth of Russian Yachts, US Says

Biden, Harris Reveal Book Royalties, Other Income in Disclosures

Polish Nobel Author Says Russia Threat to ‘Free World’

‘Doctor Strange 2’ Keeps Hold on Top Spot in 2nd Weekend

How Climate Is Splintering Australia’s Political Parties

Biden Can Do Much More to Fight Inflation

Reversing Roe Will Make American Democracy Harder to Fix

Venture Capitalists Are Aiming to Disrupt Fish Farming

CEOs Feel the GOP Squeeze for Weighing In on Social Issues

How Gillette Embraced the Beard to Win Over Scruffy Millennials

Baby-Formula Shortage Spurs US to Prod Abbott Over Access

Top Texas Court Allows Child-Abuse Probes for Parents of Trans Kids

Fed Board Employs Just One Black Economist, Diversity Data Show

Low Winds May Help Crews Control Huge New Mexico Wildfire

Fund Managers Jump Into ESG Niche With Potential to Grow 2,000%

Here’s How US Cities Rank on Baby Formula Shortages

A Vision to Build a City of Refugees in Ukraine

New York City Plans to Screen Every Student for Dyslexia for the First Time

Goldman, Barclays Invest in Alan Howard Crypto Trading Platform

Terra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow Escape

Bitcoin Trades Near $30,000 as Markets Digest TerraUSD Fallout

Supply-chain chaos is expected to worsen as the impact on companies and consumers starts to ripple across the globe.

The economic consequences from China’s Covid-19 lockdowns are starting to be felt by companies and consumers across the globe, and expectations are that the reverberations will only get stronger.

Supplies of Adidas sneakers and Bang & Olufsen speakers have been hit. Automakers from Toyota to Tesla are facing “unprecedented” costs and production hurdles. Sony is struggling to make enough PlayStations.

