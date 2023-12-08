Rivian R1T Dual-Motor Max Pack Gets 410 Miles Of EPA Range – InsideEVs

Rivian announced today that its long-awaited R1T Dual-Motor pickup with the largest Max Pack battery received EPA-estimated range ratings.

The results are slightly better than initially estimated and pretty impressive with up to 410 miles in the default configuration. Even with the 20-inch all-terrain (AT) wheels, the electric pickup will be able to go 355 miles. It’s the first Rivian BEV that offers 400 miles of range.

The results are the same for two powertrain options: Dual-Motor AWD and Performance Dual-Motor AWD:

Let’s recall that the company initially anticipated respectively 335 miles, 400 miles, and 360 miles, so the final numbers happen to be a few percent better.

The Max Pack is expected to store about 180 kilowatt-hours of energy, compared to the 135 kWh in the case of the Large Pack. The Max Pack is not available in the Quad-Motor versions.

Rivian also listed the EPA-estimated numbers for the Rivian R1T with Large Pack battery, although only one number is new to us – the 307 miles with 20-inch AT wheels (up from 300 miles initially anticipated). The other two were already listed by the EPA earlier this month.

For your convenience, we have all the numbers gathered below:

* estimated values according to Rivian; acceleration depends on the exact configuration

** version has EPA rating, but is not available to order

All Rivian R1Ts can tow up to 11,000 lbs (4,990 kg).

In terms of pricing, there are no changes. The base Max Pack version starts at $89,000 for new orders (plus a $1,800 destination charge). There is no federal tax credit above the $80,000 price cap.

* federal tax credit of up to $7,500 might be available through leasing.

** version has EPA rating, but is not available to order

The promised Rivian R1S Dual-Motor with Max Pack battery is also coming. Rivian said today that it will add the R1S Dual-Motor AWD with Max pack to the Vehicle Studio and Configurator “soon.”

Meanwhile, you can see the pricing and EPA range ratings for the Dual-Motor Large Pack battery here.

