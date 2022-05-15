Is Turning Red coming to Prime Video? – Amazon Adviser

WE’VE GOT YOUR (FLUFFY) BACK – In Disney and Pixar’s all-new original feature film “Turning Red,” everything is going great for 13-year-old Mei—until she begins to “poof” into a giant panda when she gets too excited. Fortunately, her tightknit group of friends have her fantastically fluffy red panda back. Featuring the voices of Rosalie Chiang, Ava Morse, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Hyein Park as Mei, Miriam, Priya and Abby, “Turning Red” will debut exclusively on Disney+ (where Disney+ is available) on March 11, 2022. © 2022 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

Turning Red is the most recent Disney Pixar release. Is there a chance the new animated movie will come to Prime Video?

When we see new movies released, we want to know where they’re going to stream at home. That’s especially the case for Disney Pixar releases. They’re some of the best movies for both children and adults. There are great stories, excellent lessons to learn, and some humor for adults and children.

Turning Red is no exception. The movie follows 13-year-old Mei who is struggling to walk between two fires. Does she be the dutiful daughter her mom expects, or can she give into the chaos of being a teenager? More importantly, what’s she going to do when she turns into a panda every time she gets excited?

As of right now, this isn’t a movie heading to Prime Video. You can’t watch it for free with your Prime membership.

It is available to stream on another platform. The people behind the movie should give it all away. It’s a Disney Pixar movie, so it’s headed straight to Disney+. There’s no reason for Disney to share its movies with other streaming platforms.

However, there is still likely a way to watch the movie on Amazon. You’ll want to turn to Amazon Instant Video, which is where the movies go when they get a Digital release.

While this animated movie has headed to Disney+ exclusively, it’s still likely to get a Digital release. We’ve seen that happen with other Pixar movies that have gone straight to Disney+ in recent years. Look at Soul and Luca.

We’re looking at the movie arriving on Digital in two months or so. We’ve already taken a look at the prediction for this, and we’ll be sure to keep an eye on confirmed release dates.

Turning Red is now available to stream on Disney+.

Build your custom FanSided Daily email newsletter with news and analysis on Amazon and all your favorite sports teams, TV shows, and more.

Your favorite teams, topics, and players all on your favorite mobile devices.

© 2022 Minute Media – All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

source