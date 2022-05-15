Scale Microgrid Solutions develops solar microgrid to power electric trucking fleet – Solar Power World

Solar Power World

By Kelsey Misbrener | May 11, 2022

Quality Custom Distribution (QCD), a division of Golden State Foods, has partnered with Scale Microgrid Solutions and InCharge Energy to electrify its Southern California fleet based in La Puente. This electrification project, which includes the purchase of 30 zero-tailpipe emission Volvo VNR Electric trucks, 16 chargers and a renewable energy microgrid to power the chargers, is funded in part by grants and incentives from HVIP, MSRC and the Last Mile Freight Program (LMFP). This specific QCD fleet serves thousands of restaurant chains in the region, including a global coffeehouse brand.

QCD has demonstrated its commitment to electrification with its total order of 45 Volvo VNR Electric trucks. As one of the first distributors to bring the Volvo VNR Electric truck to California, QCD earned the recognition of Heavy Duty Trucking as one of the top 30 Green Fleets leading the way in sustainability in the U.S.

For the La Puente site’s transition to an electric fleet, a clean energy microgrid will be engineered and installed to power the site’s new EV charging infrastructure as well as its normal business operations. Developed by Scale Microgrid Solutions, the microgrid for QCD’s charging infrastructure will include features such as:

A microgrid allows QCD to electrify its fleet more quickly and cost-efficiently than a utility upgrade, which can take upwards of two years to initiate in Southern California. Additionally, this system enables QCD to reduce their energy costs, guarantees power availability for fleet charging and minimizes the site’s downtime and environmental footprint in the event of a power outage.

QCD, Scale Microgrid Solutions and InCharge Energy have begun development on the project, with the microgrid being installed in parallel with the EV charging infrastructure. The entire project will be completed in 2023.

“QCD’s long-term commitment to sustainability and our customers’ success depends upon reliable clean energy infrastructure like the on-site microgrid we’re building at our Los Angeles distribution center,” said Shane Blanchette, senior director of operations for QCD. “As we pursue emissions reduction initiatives, our partnership with Scale Microgrid Solutions and In-Charge Energy will enable QCD to leverage emerging technologies in clean energy to resiliently power our growing battery-electric truck fleet and our logistics operations that currently supports more than 7,500 U.S. quick service restaurants.”

