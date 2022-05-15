Toddler injured after falling out of second-story apartment window – KIRO Seattle

Fire truck (File)

EVERETT, Wash. — A toddler boy is recovering after falling out of a second-story window Thursday morning in Everett.

According to a release from the Everett Fire Department, crews were called to an apartment in south Everett for a report of a 3-year-old boy who pushed open a screen and fell from the second-story apartment.

Crews who arrived at the scene took the boy to Providence Regional Medical Center.

He was treated for a non-life-threatening laceration to his head but was discharged later, officials said.

Firefighters said a month ago, crews responded to a similar call, where a 4-year-old had fallen out of a second-story apartment window and was seriously injured.

Last year, Snohomish County recorded 22 falls from a window.

Everett Fire said nearly 5,000 children are injured from window falls, most between the ages of 2 and 5 years old.

Firefighters are advising parents and caregivers of small children to take precautions concerning window safety as summer approaches.

Below are some safety tips provided by firefighters from the National Safety Council and Safe Kids Worldwide to help prevent window falls:

Firefighters said most window falls are preventable.

Window fall prevention (Everett Fire Department)

