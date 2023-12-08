Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for September 17 – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of most coins keep falling, according to CoinStats.

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 1.08% over the last week.

On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB is trying to fix above the resistance of $215.2. If the daily bar closes above that mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the $216-$217 zone.

On the bigger time frame, traders should also pay attention to the bar closure. If it happens near yesterday’s peak, a test of the resistance at $218.8 is possible within the next few days.

From the midterm point of view, the price of BNB has once again made a false breakout of the support at $204.8.

If the growth continues to $220, buyers have a chance to seize the initiative, which could lead to a test of the $225-$230 zone by the end of the week.

BNB is trading at $215.7 at press time.

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.

Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed here are not investment advice; they are provided for informational purposes only. The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

source