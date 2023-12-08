Amazon adds 4 products to Echo lineup: Alexa gets new speakers, displays, and earbuds – ZDNet

Most Popular

Amazon’s Echo lineup is home to some of Amazon’s best-selling products, including the Alexa assisted Echo Dot speakers we all know and love. To make Alexa access even more convenient to access, Amazon added four new devices to the lineup.

Also: The best Echo speakers: How do Amazon’s Alexa devices compare?

The products include new speakers, displays, and earbuds that are available for preorder today ahead of their May 31 release date. Here is a roundup of the products and everything you need to know.

The Echo Pop is a speaker with a brand new form factor different from any speaker Amazon has released before. The front-facing directional speaker includes Alexa and provides full sound for listening to music, audiobooks, and more. The speaker also supports eero, which enables eero Wi-Fi network users to add up to 1,000 square feet of coverage.

The biggest selling point about the new speaker is its retail price of $39.99, Amazon’s lowest-priced smart speaker. It is available for preorder today in the colors Charcoal and Glacier White, as well as two new colors, Lavender Bloom and Midnight Teal.

The Echo Show 5 has a new sleek look with some design tweaks to provide better sound than older models. The speaker system has been redesigned to provide double the bass compared to previous generations and crisper sound.

Also: How to turn your old Fire tablet into an Echo Show

The microphone array has also been reengineered to help with Alexa responsiveness. Lastly, the Echo Show 5 has a new processor, the Amazon AZ2 Neutral Edge, making it faster than older models.

The all-new Echo Show 5 is available for preorder now for $89.99.

The Echo Show 5 Kids has all of the same features described above with the addition of different elements geared towards children. The biggest difference is the exterior which has a rainbow, galaxy-themed design. The speaker also has kid-friendly Alexa responses, explicit lyric filtering, jokes, and the ability to help with homework.

This speaker is also available for preorder today at $99.99.

Amazon launched its take on wireless earbuds, the Echo Buds. The earbuds were designed to deliver high-quality audio with a lightweight, sweat-resistant, semi-in-ear design. The earbuds have a battery that provides up to five hours of music playback per charge, up to 20 total hours on a fully charged case, and up to two hours after a 15-minute charge.

Also: The best earbuds

The earbuds also have a multipoint pairing feature which lets you connect to two devices at the same time and connect to the device that is playing audio at that moment, a feature AirPods don’t have.

The headphones cost $49.99 and are available for preorder today.

