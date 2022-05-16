Connect with us

How to Disable or Enable Location Services in Google Chrome - Guiding Tech
We explain and teach technology, solve tech problems and help you make gadget buying decisions.
By enabling location services in Google Chrome, you can share your location data with your trusted websites. While that information is useful when you’re shopping online, locating nearby places, or checking the weather, the idea of websites tracking your location all the time can be unsettling. Thus, you may want to know how to disable (or enable) location services in Google Chrome.
svg%3EHow to Enable or Disable Location Services in Google Chrome
In this post, we’ll show you how to disable or enable location service in Google Chrome for PC and mobile. Also, stick around till the end if you’re interested in a bonus tip.
Chrome for PC offers a very user-friendly interface compared to its peers. Hence, managing location permissions in Chrome is quite easy, whether using it on Windows or Mac.
Step 1: Open Google Chrome on your PC. Click on the three-dot menu icon in the top right corner to open Settings.
svg%3EOpen Settings in Chrome
Step 2: Use the left pane to switch to the Privacy and security tab.
svg%3EPrivacy and Security in Chrome 1
Step 3: Go to Site settings.
svg%3ESite Settings in Chrome
Step 4: Scroll down to the Permissions section and click on Location.
svg%3ELocation Settings in Chrome for PC
Step 5: Under Default behavior, select ‘Don’t allow sites to see your location.’
svg%3EDisable Location in Chrome
If you’ve already allowed a few websites to track your location, you’ll find them under the ‘Allowed to see your location’ section. Click on the trash icon next to the website to remove its location permission.
svg%3ERemove Location Permission in Chrome for PC
Similarly, you can allow sites to track your location by following the steps above and selecting the ‘Sites can ask for your location’ option in Step 5.
svg%3EEnable Location in Chrome
By default, Android lets you manage location permissions per app basis. Besides that, Chrome for Android also offers an option to disable or enable location services within the app. Here’s how to access it.
Step 1: Open Google Chrome on your Android phone. Use the three-dot menu icon in the top right corner to open Settings.
svg%3EGoogle Chrome App 1 svg%3EGoogle Chrome App Settings
Step 2: Under Advanced, tap on Site settings.
svg%3ESite Settings in Chrome for Android
Step 3: Go to Location and turn off location services.
svg%3ELocation Settings in Chrome for Android svg%3ETurn Off Location in Chrome for Android
If you’ve already allowed sites to access your location, they’ll be listed under Exceptions. To prevent a website from accessing your location, tap on its URL and select Remove.
svg%3ERemove Location Permission in Chrome for Android svg%3EBlock or Remove Location Permission in Chrome for Android
Unlike Android, Chrome for iOS doesn’t offer an option to manage location permissions from the app. You’ll need use the Settings app on your iPhone to disable or enable location permissions for Chrome. Here’s how you do it.
Step 1: Launch the Settings app on your iPhone. Scroll down to locate and tap on Chrome.
svg%3EChrome For iOS
Step 2: Go to Location and change the location access to Never.
svg%3ELocation Settings in Chrome for iOS svg%3EDeny Location Permission for Chrome for iOS
That’s about it. Chrome won’t track your location after that. If you wish to allow location permissions for specific websites, follow the method above and change the location access to ‘Ask Next Time or When I Share’ or ‘While Using the App’ as shown in the Step 2.
svg%3EAllow Chrome Location Permission on iOS
Google Chrome relies on HTML5 Geolocation API to detect your current location. However, you can change your location manually with Developer tools in Chrome. This can be useful if Chrome has trouble calculating your exact location or if you wish to fake your location on purpose.
Either way, changing your location manually in Chrome is quite easy. To make this work, you must first enable location services in Chrome. Once enabled, follow the step below to change your location in Chrome for PC.
Step 1: Open Google Chrome on your PC. Click on the three-dot menu icon in the top right corner, go to More tools and select Developer tools from the sub-menu.
svg%3EOpen Developer Tools in Chrome
Alternatively, you can also press Ctrl + Shift + I on Windows, or Cmd + Option + I on macOS to quickly access the Developer console in Chrome.
Step 2: In the Developer menu, click on the three-dot menu icon in the top right corner, go to More tools, and select Sensors from the sub-menu.
svg%3EOpen Sensors in Chrome
Step 3: A Sensors tab will appear in the bottom section. In that, use the drop-down menu next to Location to select one from the available cities.
svg%3EFake or Change Location in Chrome 1
Alternatively, you can also select Other and enter location coordinates manually in the Lattitude and Longitude fields.
svg%3ESet Location Manually in Chrome
Refresh the webpage to update your location. Don’t worry, this change is not permanent. The custom location goes away when you close the browser window.
Unlike apps on your phone, the number of websites you visit daily is much larger. While not every website asks for your location, knowing how to enable and disable location services in Chrome is vital. Go through the steps mentioned above and easily manage location settings in Chrome.
Last updated on 05 May, 2022
You can use the Chrome search bar as a calculator.
Pankil is a Civil Engineer by profession who started his journey as a writer at EOTO.tech. He recently joined Guiding Tech as a freelance writer to cover how-tos, explainers, buying guides, tips and tricks for Android, iOS, Windows, and Web.
