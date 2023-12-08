The 10 Best Movies Added To Netflix In September 2023 – Forbes

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY – JUNE 03: Emma Stone attends the 2023 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at … [+] Liberty State Park on June 03, 2023 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

As the golden leaves of September begin to fall, Netflix NFLX continues to do what we expect from them each month: provide a great new slew of movies to watch. This month’s additions offer everything from heart-wrenching dramas to edge-of-your-seat thrillers, providing the perfect blend for movie enthusiasts and binge-watchers alike.

So what kinds of films can you expect from the streaming giant this month? I’ve sifted through the latest additions to Netflix’s library and picked out ten fantastic options. Below, you’ll find that list of movies along with descriptions of each one and why you should watch them.

At the bottom of the article, you’ll find a full list of every single new movie added to Netflix so far in September 2023.

A cerebral masterpiece from the prodigious Denis Villeneuve, Arrival elegantly combines science fiction with a deep human story. When mysterious extraterrestrial crafts land globally, Amy Adams shines as a linguist enlisted to interpret their language. It’s not about space invaders with malicious intent, but rather a profound exploration of language, time, and connection. The film asks: how would we communicate with an entirely unknown entity? With a heartrending personal narrative intertwined with global stakes, Arrival beckons viewers to reconsider communication, understanding, and what truly binds humanity.

For anyone interested in the deeper meaning of Arrival, here’s a great explanation.

Adapted from August Wilson’s powerful play, Fences, directed and starring Denzel Washington alongside the stellar Viola Davis, captures the soul of a mid-century African-American experience. Set in 1950s Pittsburgh, it’s a narrative laden with dreams, regrets, and societal cages. Washington plays a father struggling with past ghosts, missed opportunities, and a duty to provide, while Davis delivers an Oscar-winning performance that’s both delicate and intense. This is a film of raw emotions, showcasing life’s highs, lows, and the metaphorical fences we all navigate.

Before coming-of-age tales became a dime a dozen, Superbad, directed by Greg Mottola, set a high bar. An uproarious, yet sincere tale of two high school friends, played endearingly by Jonah Hill and Michael Cera, this comedy captures the anxious excitement of youth, parties, and the quest for social belonging. Enhanced by a memorable performance from Christopher Mintz-Plasse as “McLovin,” this film delves deep into the challenges of teenage friendships on the brink of college. Beyond the laughs, it’s a reflection on transition, growth, and the formative moments that shape us.

Michael Cimino’s haunting epic, The Deer Hunter, is a tour-de-force on the traumatic aftershocks of war. With Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken, and Meryl Streep delivering career-defining performances, it’s a raw exploration of the Vietnam War’s impact on American steelworkers. Unforgettable in its Russian roulette scenes, it isn’t just a war film. It’s about lost innocence, friendship, and the irreversible scars of conflict. A cinematic journey that’s both devastating and beautifully crafted, it warrants viewing for its narrative gravity and historical perspective.

With Jason Reitman at the helm, Up in the Air soars as a contemporary story about connection in a disconnected world. George Clooney is at his charismatic best as a corporate downsizer, who’s more at home in transit than in his actual home. Amidst the skies and hotel rooms, he encounters Vera Farmiga and Anna Kendrick, who challenge his perceptions of relationships. This is a smart, witty dive into modern identity, love, and the evanescent nature of life’s journey.

Eminem’s semi-autobiographical 8 Mile, directed by Curtis Hanson, is a gritty dive into Detroit’s hip-hop scene. Aspiring rapper Jimmy Smith Jr., battling life’s adversities, finds solace and voice in music. Beyond the rhythmic battles and intense drama, it’s a story of resilience, ambition, and chasing dreams against all odds. The Oscar-winning “Lose Yourself” underscores its pulsating heart, making it more than a movie—it’s a lyrical experience.

Rob Reiner’s adaptation of Stephen King’s novella, Stand By Me is a nostalgic ode to childhood. Four friends, including young Wil Wheaton and River Phoenix, embark on a journey to find a missing boy’s body, only to confront their personal fears and insecurities. This isn’t just an adventure; it’s a poignant reflection on friendship, the transition from innocence to adulthood, and the indelible memories that shape us.

A delightful claymation caper, this film directed by Nick Park and Steve Box, has Wallace and his loyal dog, Gromit, battling a mysterious garden-destroying beast. With a unique blend of British humor, inventive plots, and meticulous animation, The Curse of the Were-Rabbit is a heartwarming adventure suitable for all ages. It’s proof that animation can have as much heart, wit, and creativity as any live-action film.

Sandra Bullock shines in this hilarious, heartwarming tale of an FBI agent turned beauty pageant contestant. Directed by Donald Petrie, Miss Congeniality is a comedic romp through the world of high heels and high stakes, showcasing Bullock’s comedic timing and inherent charm. Beyond its laughs, it’s a story about embracing one’s unique self and challenging stereotypes.

“If you build it, he will come.” Directed by Phil Alden Robinson and starring Kevin Costner, Field of Dreams is a whimsical, touching journey into baseball and reconciliation. When a farmer hears voices compelling him to build a baseball diamond in his cornfield, he’s led on a magical journey that blends sport, family, and redemption. A tale of faith, love, and the mysteries of life, it resonates deeply with anyone who’s ever dared to dream.

