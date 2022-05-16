Technology
Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max pop in purple in incredibly life-like fan-made concept renderings – Notebookcheck.net
There are always plenty of fan-made concept renderings to enjoy during the waiting period for any major tech device release; however, few match the life-like look of the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shown off in these new efforts by Instagram resident @atuos_user. The images have been shared on social media and have even been mistaken as the real deal, which considering a likely September/October launch for the iPhone 14 series, is a little premature.
But, it appears that most of the details concerning the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have already been leaked via multiple channels, right down to the specifications, camera equipment, design changes, and even alleged price tags. Apple’s familiar iPhone design language can be clearly seen in the life-like renderings (see below), with the iPhone 14 Pro depicted in both purple and white (starlight) while the Max variant appears solely in purple.
The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is expected to have around a 6.1-inch display, a titanium alloy frame, the pill and hole notch setup, and it is rumored to have a price tag starting at US$1,099. The bigger iPhone 14 Pro Max, which will also have a titanium alloy frame and the same notch solution for the screen, is believed to be about 6.78 inches and could cost from US$1,199 if recent leaks are spot on. If the 2022 iPhones look this good, there will be a lot of happy Apple fans queueing up for one come fall time.
Buy a renewed Apple iPhone XR on Amazon
@atuos_user (Twitter/Instagram)
Top 10 Laptops
Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks
under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays
Top 10 Smartphones
Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones