Every TV Series Coming to Prime Video in September 2023 – MovieWeb

Here are the best TV series you can look forward to watching on Prime Video in September 2023.

Whether you're a hardcore fan of horror movies or a frequent binge-watcher who spends your weekends glued to the screen, Prime Video is definitely a significant part of your life. While on the one hand, it offers a plethora of movies ranging from the classics to the latest action flicks, and on the other, it produces plenty of new TV shows that are often seen on the trending bar, such as Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.

Even in August, Prime Video has released some intriguing TV shows, including The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Harlan Coben's Shelter, and The Killing Vote. That being said, the approaching month is looking quite promising, with some surprises for Prime Video's subscribers in the form of a sequel to an epic medieval adventure series or a spin-off to a popular superhero TV show. So, without further ado, here is every TV series coming to Prime Video in September 2023.

The Wheel of Time is a fantasy medieval TV series based on the novel of the same name by Robert Jordan. The first season premiered in November 2021, and while it wasn't a perfect adaptation, viewers who didn't read the books appreciated the series. Although not on the caliber of The Lord of the Rings movies, it is arguably one of the best fantasy TV shows to surface in recent years.

The plot of The Wheel of Time centers on Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) and her loyal guardian, Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney), who have spent eons searching for the reincarnation of the Dragon Reborn. Through the twist of fate, they discover a boy who could potentially be the chosen one, but when a dark entity pursues the boy, they flee these sinister forces in an attempt to reach the city of the Aes Sedai.

The Killing Vote, released on Aug. 10, dropped a pilot episode deserving a ten out of ten rating, and with its unique take on societal issues and how it sets a moral question, this Korean drama could easily become one of the best we've seen this year. The series will continue to air episodes weekly until it concludes the first season with twelve episodes on Oct. 26.

The story takes place in South Korea, where a person known as "Dog Mask" takes the law into his own hands to punish criminals who twist the rules to their advantage. He does that by sending an SMS to everyone above the age of 18 in the country, and if the polls receive more than 50% positive responses, he puts his plan into motion. However, in order to prevent him from committing any more crimes, an investigation team consisting of talented detectives led by Kim Moo Chan (Park Hae Jin) is formed.

It hasn't been long since John Wick: Chapter 4 bid a fitting farewell to the long-running franchise (for now), but fans weren't ready to let it go. Although The Continental: From the World of John Wick, which is a spin-off series, has been in development for a few years, not many people were aware of it. In any case, the time has come for another installment in the successful John Wick franchise to hit Prime Video.

The series narrates the backstory of Winston Scott from the 1970s when he initially rose to his position as the manager of New York's Continental, which operates a chain of hotels and carries out legal assassinations as well as business transactions. Given the significance the movies have placed on Winston, the series should be an exciting thing to look forward to.

Prime Video has always been deliberate in delving into true crime documentaries, as evidenced by Cold Case Files, Lorena, and American Tragedy. This time, we have The Fake Shiekh, which is based on a true story related to a British journalist named Mazher Mahmood.

This three-part documentary series unveils how Mazher used false identities to expose sports stars, politicians, and other celebrities in order to rise to fame. However, the very same thing caused a drastic downfall in his career and life when he was convicted of breaking the law and imprisoned for 15 months.

The Boys, created by Eric Kripke, felt like a breath of fresh air in the midst of all the superhero series that have been released over the past decade, and with the third season concluding in 2022, many were hoping for a fourth. Instead, the audiences are bestowed upon by a spin-off series titled Gen V.

The new series is based on The Boys comic book story arc "We Gotta Go Now" and tells the story of young superheroes who face brutal challenges at Vought International's Godolkin University School. If you liked the concept of whole Compound V enhancing the abilities of supes in The Boys, Gen V will be an exhilarating series you can watch when it debuts on Prime Video on Sep. 29.

