Here Is A List Of Eligible Samsung Phones That Will Get Android 14 – Wccftech

It has only been a day since Google released the Android 14 Developer Preview, and while it is too early to speculate, we know that Samsung Galaxy phones will be getting the new update. As we all know, Samsung has committed to four years of major Android OS updates to its phones. Considering its dedication to releasing Android 13 on all the supported phones and tablets, it is safe to hope that the same treatment will be done for the new Android version.

Now, for those wondering, the Android 14 on Samsung Galaxy phones will be based on One UI 6.0. This means that while the final version will be released after July on Pixel phones, we can expect Samsung to roll out the stable One UI 6.0 sometime in October or November, which is not bad.

As far as the list is concerned, below is the list of all Samsung Galaxy phones eligible for Android 14:

Galaxy S series

Galaxy Z series

Galaxy A series

Galaxy M series

Galaxy Xcover series

Galaxy Tab series

You can see that the list is impressively wrong; there are over 30 devices on the list. However, it will take Samsung sometime before the updates are finally rolled out. We expect that by January 2024, all the phones and tablets on this list will be updated to Android 14-based One UI 6.0. Of course, we will keep you posted as Samsung announces plans for beta programs.

