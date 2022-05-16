5 best Amazon movies on Prime Video this weekend: The Tender Bar – Amazon Adviser

BEN AFFLECK and TYE SHERIDAN star in TENDER BAR Photo: CLAIRE FOLGER © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

Somehow we find ourselves at the second weekend of 2022 already. Amazon Prime Video has a great year planned for new releases, and January has already given us some great titles for the month. But what about Amazon movies for this particular weekend?

Amazon Prime Video has gained some great comedies you can watch this month, including Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son, Bringing Down The House, Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, and Shallow Hal.

With a new month also comes new Amazon originals, including The Tender Bar, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, Do, Re & Mi, and As We See It.

If you are looking for some great Amazon movies to watch this weekend take a look at our recommendations below.

The Tender Bar

An Amazon Original Movie, The Tender Bar, was released on Jan. 7. This film is directed by George Clooney and stars Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Daniel Ranieri, Lily Rabe, and Christopher Lloyd.

R.J. moves in with his grandfather and seeks a father figure to help him navigate life. He turns to his Uncle Charlie, a bartender, who introduces him to a new world of bar patrons who come from all walks of life. The movie follows R.J. as he grows into adulthood, chasing his dream to become a writer.

This film shows that families come in all shapes and sizes, making for a diverse world, which is a good thing.

John Tucker Must Die

The 2006 romantic comedy John Tucker Must Die is a great teen movie about revenge.

High school basketball star John Tucker (Jesse Metcalfe) is caught cheating on three girls from his school. When the girls discover his betrayal, they enlist Kate (Brittany Snow) to assist them in publicly humiliating him.

The film also stars Ashanti, Sophia Bush, Arielle Kebbel, Jenny McCarthy, Penn Badgley and Taylor Kitsch.

This teen movie doesn’t break a lot of new ground in the genre, but the charm of the cast and the well-written story make it worth a watch.

Kick-Ass

The dark cult superhero film Kick-Ass is based on a comic of the same name by Mark Millar and John Romita, Jr.

Inspired by the comics he reads, the average teen, Dave Lizewski (Aaron Johnson), takes it upon himself to transform himself into a superhero he names Kick-Ass. He teams up with an 11-year-old girl vigilante, Hit-Girl, and her father, Big Daddy, a former cop who is trying to take down a major crime boss and his son to punish evil men.

Hit-Girl is played by Chloë Grace Moretz and Nicolas Cage is Big Daddy.

This isn’t for the faint of heart, as there is a lot of bloody violence. Overall the film was praised by critics with some controversy around the violence and profanity performed by a child.

Napoleon Dynamite

The comedy Napoleon Dynamite is another cult film; this one is written by Jared and Jerusha Hess and directed by Jared Hess, starring Jon Heder.

This film was partially adapted from a short film, Peluca by Jared Hess. The story follows the titular character, played by Heder, whose life throws him several hectic situations. He lives with his grandma and brother and eventually his uncle, who is stuck in his glory days. He pursues a relationship with a classmate that goes awry. And, befriends an immigrant student, Pedro (Efren Ramirez), who has aspirations of being class president.

This quirky film coined the phrase “The Napoleon Dynamite Problem,” which describes movies that make it challenging to create algorithms to gauge whether someone will enjoy a film based on their ratings of other films. So, it is tough to say if you will be part of the group who really enjoy this off-beat film.

The Village

Written, directed and produced by M. Night Shyamalan, The Village is a period thriller set in an isolated 19th Century village whose residents fear “Those we don’t speak of.”

If you are a fan of Shyamalan’s work, The Village is one you don’t want to pass by. This film comprises an outstanding cast, including Joaquin Phoenix, Adrien Brody, Bryce Dallas Howard, William Hurt, Sigourney Weaver and Brendan Gleeson.

The community’s Elders are harboring some dark secrets, and the community lives in fear of creatures who live in the surrounding woods. When one of their own is seriously wounded, they break their rules of not leaving the boundaries of the community to send someone out to seek medical care.

As with all of Shyamalan’s works, some twists and turns will keep you guessing.

Which Amazon movies are you watching this weekend? Let us know in the comments below.

