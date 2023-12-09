Amazon Fire Kids tablets are up to 45 percent off right now – Engadget

Amazon is running another sale on its own products and this time around it's on Fire Kids tablets . Those looking for a way to keep kids entertained in the back seat on a long car ride might want to take a look at the latest Fire 7 Kids tablet. The 16GB model has dropped from $110 to $60 . That's just $5 more than the lowest price we've seen to date. Doubling the internal storage to 32GB will only cost an extra $5 . A microSD slot allows you to add up to 1TB additional storage.

The tablet, which is designed for youngsters aged three to seven, comes with a rugged protective case with built-in stand and a two-year worry-free guarantee. Also included is a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ , which includes thousands of books, games, videos, apps and Alexa skills, all of which are ad-free. You'll be able to filter age-based content, set time limits and open access to apps such as Disney+ and Netflix via the parent dashboard.

Amazon says the latest version of the tablet delivers 30 percent faster performance than the previous generation and double the RAM at 2GB. The company says Fire 7 Kids will run for up to 10 hours on a single charge and it has a USB-C port rather than the micro-USB port of older models.

In case you feel a little more screen real estate is in order, the sale also includes a good deal on our pick for the best tablet for children, the Fire HD 10 Kids. That model is 30 percent off at $140 . The Fire HD 10 Kids is just over 10 ounces heavier than the smaller model at 25.2 ounces (716 grams), so it's maybe better suited for resting on a surface than the back of a car.

The 10.1-inch Full HD device also comes with a case and a year of Amazon Kids+. Amazon says it'll run for up to 12 hours on a single charge. As with the Fire 7 Kids, this tablet has 2MP front-facing and 5MP rear-facing cameras with 720p video capture capabilities.

The EU has reached a historic regulation agreement over the development of future AI systems.

Beeper Mini, the chat app that reverse-engineered Apple’s iMessage for Android, is having problems. The entire Beeper platform is seemingly broken, leading to the obvious speculation that Apple has stomped the bootleg iMessage workaround.

The FDA greenlit two new drugs for the treatment of sickle cell disease in patients 12 and older, one of which —Vertex’s drug Casgevy.

Remedy’s Alan Wake 2 is getting a new game plus mode, complete with an updated ending. There’s also plenty of new lore, charms and, of course, a ramp up in enemy difficulty.

OpenAI’s recent drama hasn’t only caught UK regulators’ attention. Bloomberg reported Friday that the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is looking into Microsoft’s investment in the Sam Altman-led company and whether it violates antitrust laws.

Meta’s social network Threads is officially launching in Europe next week on December 14. This has been a long-time coming, as it launched in the US many months back.

Microsoft says it will hire 77 ZeniMax QA contractors as unionized employees. One of the perks for the workers is a copy of Starfield, a game they worked on and wouldn't otherwise have gotten for free.

Some deals are still live from Black Friday and number of new deals have come online since.

The Game Awards not only gave us a list of winners and losers, but also a bunch of game trailers. There was a trailer for a new game from the makers of No Man’s Sky and one for a new Jurassic Park game, among many others.

Hideo Kojima said his documentary, Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds, will be distributed exclusively by Disney+. The legendary game designer posted Thursday on X that the film will launch globally in the spring of 2024.

Several Amazon Echo smart speakers and displays are on sale for the lowest prices we've tracked, and many can be bundled with a Sengled smart bulb for no extra cost.

Google’s NotebookLM, a AI-powered note-taking app, is now generally available to everyone in the US. You can instruct the tool to only look at information from specific sources, which can help with research and taking notes.

In an email sent to customers earlier this week viewed by Engadget, the company announced that it had made updates to the “Dispute Resolution and Arbitration section” of its terms of service that would prevent customers from filing class action lawsuits.

It takes your Framework mainboard, any old parts you have lying around, and turns it into a small form factor PC for light tasks to give your laptop a second, or third, life.

A complete redesign of the Ironwood Series delivers a host of improvements, including expanded smart features, more efficient heat distribution and easier cleanup.

The Sonos Era 100 bookshelf speaker is back down to $199, matching prices found during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The company is also offering discounts on the Roam portable speaker and the Beam wireless home entertainment speaker.

We made it to 200 episodes folks!

It's rolling out to all creators.

VPNs are not a one-size-fits-all security solution. Instead, they’re just one part of keeping your data private and secure. We tested out nine of the best VPNs available now to help you choose the best one for your needs.

It includes Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods.

