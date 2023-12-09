Windows 11 Is Finally Available as an ISO – How-To Geek

If you want to do a clean Windows 11 installation, you can finally download an ISO of the OS.

For as long as the Windows 11 preview builds have been available, they’ve required you to upgrade from Windows 10. Now, Microsoft has announced that it is releasing Windows 11 as an ISO, which means you can do a fresh Windows 11 install or an in-place upgrade.

Upon installing the ISO, you’ll go through what Microsoft calls the “out of box experience,” which is the installation process that’s designed to get you excited for all things Windows 11. If you’re curious about what getting a brand new Windows 11 PC will feel like, downloading the ISO and installing it will be exactly what you want to do.

Microsoft says it added the ability to name your PC during the setup experience. You’ll also get to experience the Get Started app that’s designed to help you get going on your new Windows 11 PC (even if it’s not actually a new one).

The specific build available now is Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.132. This is the build that contains the new and improved Windows 11 Clock App, which offers Focus Sessions. You can also use this build to try out the new Snipping Tool, which has received a lot of praise so far.

Just remember that if you choose to use this ISO to do a clean install of Windows, you’ll be deleting all of your files. Ensure you’ve backed up any files that you want to keep because they will be gone after you do a clean Windows 11 install.

