Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 13: Win exciting rewards with Diwali Royale 3 event – HT Tech

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 13: Diwali has brought so many exciting events to the Garena Free Fire Max event. The Diwali Royale 3 event was introduced by Garena on November 10 and will continue till November 16. You can win many amazing rewards during this event. The most exciting part is that you don’t have to spend diamonds to win these rewards. You can use gold coins and vouchers. Given below is the list of rewards that you can win during the event.

There are more rewards in the game other than these. You can check them as soon as you enter the game.

If you don’t get any rewards during the event, don’t get disheartened. You can still win various rewards with Garena Free Fire Max daily redeem codes. Please keep in mind that you will have to use the redeem codes in time, as they expire soon. Check out today’s Free Fire Max code.

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

