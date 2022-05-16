How to watch 'The Time Traveler's Wife' — new show hits HBO on May 15 – Business Insider

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

HBO’s latest original series, “The Time Traveler’s Wife,” premieres on May 15 at 9 p.m. ET. The new show is the second adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger’s 2003 bestselling novel of the same name; the first was a 2009 movie starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana.

Rose Leslie (“Game of Thrones”) and Theo James (“Divergent”) star as Clare and Henry. The show follows the couple as they meet and fall in love while dealing with one very unusual complication: Henry often travels through time and has no control over his destination. This causes each of them to experience key moments of their relationship in a completely different order.

The new show is created by Steven Moffat, who is best known for his work on “Doctor Who” and “Sherlock.” Moffat wrote all six episodes of “The Time Traveler’s Wife.”

You can watch “The Time Traveler’s Wife” exclusively on the HBO cable channel and HBO Max streaming service. The first episode premieres on May 15.

HBO Max starts at $10 a month for ad-supported access to the service’s entire streaming library. For $15 a month, you can upgrade to HBO Max ‘s ad-free plan, which adds 4K playback support for select titles and the ability to download shows and movies to watch offline

HBO Max is available on most major media devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, streaming, sticks, and streaming boxes. For a full list of supported devices, check out the HBO Max website.

HBO Max does not offer a free trial, so you’ll need a subscription to watch “The Time Traveler’s Wife.”

“The Time Traveler’s Wife” premieres May 15 on HBO and HBO Max. The first episode airs at 9 p.m. ET.

“The Time Traveler’s Wife” season one features six episodes. A new episode will premiere on the HBO network and HBO Max streaming service every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET through June 19.

“The Time Traveler’s Wife” has not yet been renewed by HBO. At the time of writing, it’s unclear whether the six-episode series covers the entire book, but the show is not being marketed as a limited series.

The first adaptation of “The Time Traveler’s Wife” is also available to watch on HBO Max. The 2009 movie stars Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana as Clare and Henry.

