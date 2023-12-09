Harlan Coben's new tv show, 'Shelter' coming to Prime Video – About Amazon

Harlan Coben’s Shelter, based on the book of the same name, follows the story of Mickey Bolitar after the sudden death of his father leads him to start a new life in Kasselton, New Jersey.

Mickey quickly finds himself tangled in the mysterious disappearance of a new student at his school, Ashley Kent, which leads to uncovering unimaginable secrets within their quiet suburban community. With the help of his friends, the inventive Spoon and secretive Ema, Mickey pulls back the sleepy facade of Kasselton to reveal a dark underground that may hold the answers to decades of disappearances, deaths, and legends—and perhaps even Mickey’s own complex family history.

Harlan Coben, described as the master of mystery by his contemporaries, serves as executive producer on the series. Shelter is the first book published in the Mickey Bolitar series of young adult novels.

We spoke with Constance Zimmer (Shira Bolitar), Jaden Michael (Mickey Bolitar), Abby Corrigan (Ema Winslow), and Adrian Greensmith (Arthur “Spoon” Spindell) to learn more about the series, premiering August 18 on Prime Video.

Zimmer: This show is a combination of a suspense thriller, mixed in with some light-hearted comedy, intertwined with a coming-of-age [story] for teens and adults who are still coming of age.



Mickey Bolitar is the main protagonist. What is happening in his life at the beginning of the series?



Michael: Mickey Bolitar is a trauma-filled, young individual who is trying to find his footing in a new world. He’s not used to living in a suburban lifestyle and has to learn how to adapt through his faithful friends.

Greensmith: I think he’s a very loyal friend. Mickey quickly reciprocates a kind of love Spoon is constantly giving out to anyone who will take it. There’s a commitment which happens very quickly and through the things they endure together, it is strengthened and then tested, which is very exciting to play.

Corrigan: She’s definitely got some secrets, and she keeps all of her cards very close to her chest. If anything, she’s a really, really, really loyal friend. That’s what makes this triangle so powerful.

Zimmer: She is a very strong, type-A personality that has been catapulted into a world that she’s very familiar with because it’s a world that she ran away from for some reasons you’ll find out later.

Zimmer: In this town, every single person has secrets. That’s the problem. An entire community has secrets which then leads to a lot of possibilities of things that could have happened, should have happened, or that are going to happen.

Zimmer: It was magical. You don’t get that on a set, and he was there every single day. Anytime that I was confused about some secret or mystery, or what I was supposed to know or not know, he was always there [to provide context].

Corrigan: First of all, if you think he’s tall. He’s taller than you think. They [Harlan and his daughter, Charlotte, who is a producer on the show] are really collaborative, incredible people. It’s something you don’t often get. They were constantly asking us what we thought about a scene, how we thought a scene should go, what we thought the characters should say. It’s a very unique place to be, and they really have a knack for bringing together really good people.

Greensmith: It does this very clever thing where it’s ridiculous and grounded at the same time, in my opinion. I love the contrast of those two things and I think that’s quite a fun thing to watch on television.

Michael: If you like a show that’s filled with twists and turns and mystery but you also want something that has a little bit more depth than most high school dramas, then I think Shelter is for you. If you want to feel something, if you want to learn something, come watch Shelter.

