How 13 news publishers are using WhatsApp Channels | Nieman Journalism Lab – Nieman Journalism Lab at Harvard

More than two billion people worldwide use WhatsApp for messaging, customer service, organizing communities, and sharing news headlines. Now, increasingly, they can get those headlines straight from the source.

At the end of September, the Financial Times launched its first WhatsApp Channel, for global markets news. The Meta-owned WhatsApp describes Channels, launched in beta over the summer and rolled out globally in September, as “a one-way broadcast tool for admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls.” The FT’s global markets channel, which sends out one free story a day, grew quickly, and on October 9, the FT launched a second channel, dedicated to news of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“It took a year for us to grow an audience of 35,000 on Telegram, first around the pandemic and then the war in Ukraine,” said Rachel Banning-Lover, the FT’s head of social media and development. “Comparatively, we [grew] a similar-sized following around markets on WhatsApp in two weeks.”

The FT is one of a growing number of news publishers testing WhatsApp Channels. “We know that the way people share news stories is changing. They’re not sharing stories on Facebook or Twitter as much as they used to; they’re texting them to their friends and their group chats,” said Nisha Chittal, Vox.com‘s managing editor. “We wanted to find a way to tap into that audience behavior.”

We talked to 13 publishers around the world about how they’re using Channels. They stressed it’s too soon to define an official Channels strategy, especially since WhatsApp doesn’t offer much in the way of metrics. “We can only see the approximate number of people who viewed a post, as well as the quantity of each type of emoji reaction they used,” noted Andrés Krom, chief editor of social media at Argentina’s La Nación.

Still, they shared some of what they’re seeing early on. Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Global markets news followers: 69,700

Israel-Hamas news followers: 24,300

Common emoji reactions (Israel-Hamas news): 🇵🇸 🇮🇱 🖕😢 👍

Rachel Banning-Lover, head of social media and development at the Financial Times: