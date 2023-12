How 13 news publishers are using WhatsApp Channels | Nieman Journalism Lab – Nieman Journalism Lab at Harvard

More than two billion people worldwide use WhatsApp for messaging, customer service, organizing communities, and sharing news headlines. Now, increasingly, they can get those headlines straight from the source.

At the end of September, the Financial Times launched its first WhatsApp Channel, for global markets news. The Meta-owned WhatsApp describes Channels, launched in beta over the summer and rolled out globally in September, as “a one-way broadcast tool for admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls.” The FT’s global markets channel, which sends out one free story a day, grew quickly, and on October 9, the FT launched a second channel, dedicated to news of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“It took a year for us to grow an audience of 35,000 on Telegram, first around the pandemic and then the war in Ukraine,” said Rachel Banning-Lover, the FT’s head of social media and development. “Comparatively, we [grew] a similar-sized following around markets on WhatsApp in two weeks.”

The FT is one of a growing number of news publishers testing WhatsApp Channels. “We know that the way people share news stories is changing. They’re not sharing stories on Facebook or Twitter as much as they used to; they’re texting them to their friends and their group chats,” said Nisha Chittal, Vox.com‘s managing editor. “We wanted to find a way to tap into that audience behavior.”

We talked to 13 publishers around the world about how they’re using Channels. They stressed it’s too soon to define an official Channels strategy, especially since WhatsApp doesn’t offer much in the way of metrics. “We can only see the approximate number of people who viewed a post, as well as the quantity of each type of emoji reaction they used,” noted Andrés Krom, chief editor of social media at Argentina’s La Nación.

Still, they shared some of what they’re seeing early on. Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Global markets news followers: 69,700

Israel-Hamas news followers: 24,300

Common emoji reactions (Israel-Hamas news): 🇵🇸 🇮🇱 🖕😢 👍

Rachel Banning-Lover, head of social media and development at the Financial Times:

There is a lot of misinformation flying around about the Israel-Hamas conflict, so I thought a WhatsApp channel dedicated to conflict news would be a new way the Financial Times could share trustworthy information with a global audience. The focus is on reaching new audiences and offering a public service, so links shared in the group are free to read. Right now, as far as we are aware, there are no other WhatsApp channels dedicated to covering the Israel-Hamas conflict in English, so we really felt there was an important gap the FT could fill.Our strategy is based on learnings from two places: First, a previous Telegram channel we ran on the war in Ukraine, which we found most effective in the early days of the war, and second, a WhatsApp channel we launched for Markets grew very quickly in a short space of time, so we thought WhatsApp was the right place now to reach new audiences.The FT’s social media team runs the channel. We pick a handful of the top stories from FT.com each day and run our choices by the world news desk before posting. Each post should give followers a general, brief overview of what’s happening. We try to pick out a mix of stories that cover the biggest developments, highlight original reporting, and that are already well-read on FT.com, so if you only read that update and no other news, you’re still well-informed.I’m trying to find the balance between shortening our updates and providing enough context on each story in our Israel-Hamas news channel. What we’ve seen so far is that people are most likely to click through on the first story in any update. In our markets channel, we’ve been sending shorter messages, just promoting one story. The topic seems to be the biggest indicator of whether a story will do well in either channel.Stories clearly marked as exclusives tend to get more reactions in the markets channel, and on both channels we’ve seen a spike in engagement with posts sent on a Friday. However, it’s important to note that we don’t typically post at the weekend, so the Friday posts get the longest run when new users discover the channel.WhatsApp doesn’t provide any data on the people who have subscribed to our channel so we can’t see where they’re from, their gender or age bracket, so it’s hard to compare them to audiences for other channels. We can see the majority of people coming back to FT.com, though, are not subscribers — a shared experience across our channels.Looking just at direct messaging apps, it seems easier to grow a following on WhatsApp than Telegram. It took a year for us to grow an audience of 35,000 on Telegram, first around the pandemic and then the war in Ukraine. Comparatively, we’ve grown a similar sized following around markets on WhatsApp in two weeks. I’d be really curious to know exactly who we’re reaching on WhatsApp — one of the interesting things we learned when experimenting with Telegram was that we were reaching people in countries we didn’t reach on other platforms.It’s still not straightforward to set up a channel on WhatsApp — you’ve got to reach out to Meta to get access and it can take several days for them to verify your channel so it’s searchable.It’s also worth thinking about how many updates to send out per day. When people first sign up to a channel, push notifications are muted so you want to motivate them to turn these on. I’ve seen some channels send out 10-plus updates a day on very unconnected topics — would you really want to get that many push notifications a day from a news organization?392,500👍 😂 ❤️ 🦁 Andrés Krom , chief editor of social media: