WhatsApp just got a lot faster on desktop, adds support for 8 person video calls – Android Authority

If you use WhatsApp on your computer, your experience is about to get a lot better. The communication platform just got a new desktop app that brings a few welcomed improvements.

In a blog post, WhatsApp announced that it has pushed out a brand new desktop app for Windows 10 and higher. While WhatsApp has previously been useable on computers through the web or some other format, this is the first time it has had a dedicated desktop app. A move that will greatly help the experience on desktop feel closer to how it feels on other devices.

According to the Meta-owned company, the interface was built to be familiar to WhatsApp users and the app loads faster than previous experiences on Windows. In addition to these changes, it appears there have been adjustments made to hosting limits.

When you download the app, users will now reportedly be able to host up to eight people in one group video session. Audio calls have also been bumped up, with 32 people able to join in on the conversation.

If you want to download the WhatsApp desktop app, it’s available to download right now. As for Mac owners, the company says it’s working on an app, but it’s currently in the early stages of the beta phase. Speaking of betas, the company also recently introduced a beta app for Android tablets.

