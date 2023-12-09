Case of viral meningitis confirmed at Lahainaluna High dorm – Hawaii News Now

LAHAINA, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) – A case of viral meningitis has been confirmed at Lahainaluna High’s dormitories.

Viral meningitis is contagious, so school staff are sterilizing furniture and supplies. Some items are being discarded.

Symptoms of viral meningitis include sudden fever, headache, stiff neck, vomiting, nausea and sensitivity to light.

People who come down with viral meningitis usually get better on their own. It’s less severe than bacterial meningitis, which can be fatal.

Lahainaluna High has sent a letter to parents alerting them about the case.

Last year, about 60 students boarded at Lahainaluna High.

