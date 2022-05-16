The State of Streaming 2021: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Paramount+, Discovery+ & More – Variety

VIP Subscriber

By Kevin Tran

Media Analyst

Nothing is a better indicator of how competitive the video streaming space has become than the growing desire among media conglomerates to consolidate.

The WarnerMedia-Discovery and Amazon-MGM deals are soon set to make several of the major U.S.-based video streaming services even more compelling, while speculation on future deals in the same vein remains rampant.

The intensifying battle for video streaming subscription dollars is the subject of the newest special report from Variety Intelligence Platform, “Dare to Stream,” which offers an exhaustive analysis of those major U.S. players in the streaming wars.

“Dare to Stream” is the fifth iteration of our U.S. SVOD-landscape-focused report, which was first published in 2019. Since then, VIP+ has regularly created special reports covering the growth of sectors most relevant to media business decision makers, including free ad-supported streaming services, the video game industry, podcasting and blockchain technology.

The latest version of “Dare to Stream” spotlights the key metrics (reach, content spend, consumer satisfaction, most popular titles, catalog size) of major SVODs and offers actionable insights to companies looking to get ahead in the streaming wars.

Helping power VIP+’s analysis throughout these pages is exclusive data from third-party firms such as connected TV analytics firm TVision and leading multichannel streaming company Future Today, as well as pollster YouGov and analytics firm Magid.

With this data-driven analysis, VIP+ aims to answer the crucial questions that must be regularly revisited by entertainment execs competing in the fast-moving video streaming market.

How can video streaming services triumph in a saturated U.S. market where many consumers have already decided their go-to SVODs? What’s the best path forward to accelerating growth quickly in a field where businesses are getting ahead with billion-dollar M&A deals and blockbuster IP reboots?

