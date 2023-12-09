Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio 2 might be powerful enough to justify its price this time – Pocket-lint

The original Surface Laptop Studio was cool but too expensive for what it offered. The Studio 2 looks to remedy that.

Microsoft held its big September Surface event, announcing a brand new Surface Laptop Studio 2. The convertible laptop is much more powerful than its predecessor, thus doing a better job of justifying the high price tag. It's still a rather expensive piece of tech, but the better chip option and improved screen do a little more to generate interest.

The base model sells for $1,999 and goes up depending on the customization options chosen. It runs Intel's 13th Gen i7 H class processors, with the actual model of the chip changing based on the configuration. It also features Nvidia RTX 4050 or RTX 4060 GPUs. Microsoft also offers the laptop with up to 64GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD, though configurations with that much RAM will cost more. The company says it's the most powerful Surface it's ever offered, and the specs certainly back that up.

There's a 14.4-inch touchscreen display that slides forward, much like the previous model's screen.

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 comes with the Intel Neural Processing Unit. This is the first Intel NPU in a Windows computer, which is a nice selling point for this high-end laptop.

Another cool feature is the haptic touchpad, which offers a higher level of customization and a more accurate level of responsiveness.

A laptop's battery life is a critical selling point, and Microsoft promises an all-day battery life of up to 15 hours. That's pretty solid, especially for a laptop pushing this kind of power.

Outside of raw power, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 has two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, a microSD card reader, and a slot for the Surface Slim Pen 2.

