GPT-4 has come to LinkedIn, because of course it has – Digital Trends

With the official introduction of Open AI’s GPT-4, Microsoft is expanding its range of product support to include AI upgrades embedded into LinkedIn.

The business-focused social media platform announced Thursday that it will begin testing a host of AI-driven features based on both the GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 language models with its Premium subscribers. These functions will allow people to do things such as create more personalized profiles and job descriptions using AI-generated prompts. In particular, the GPT-4 language model will be the power behind AI profile writing, according to LinkedIn.

You will be able to craft a personal statement on your LinkedIn profile with a prompt such as, “How do I summarize my career highlights and aspirations into just a few sentences?”

One of the primary features of GPT-4 is a greater ability to contextualize the information it is presented, as well as a higher degree of collaboration than the prior model. Still, you will have the ability to “review and edit” any generated text to maintain your own tone and authenticity. LinkedIn notes that GPT-3.5 will focus on generating job descriptions for companies.

Along with the language model updates, LinkedIn is offering over 100 AI courses, which will be available for free to all members through June 15. Some titles include “What is Generative AI” by Pinar Seyhan Demirdag, “Introduction to Prompt Engineering for Generative AI” by Ronnie Sheer, and “Introduction to Conversational AI” by Ian Barkin. There are courses available for all professional levels.

Open AI officially announced the GPT-4 language model on Tuesday, saying it is available to ChatGPT Plus users and developers through the API.

The company also said that several brands and organizations have been working with the language model, including Duolingo, Be My Eyes, Stripe, Morgan Stanley, Khan Academy, and the government of Iceland. Microsoft also confirmed that its new Bing Search featuring an AI chatbot is based on GPT-4. The updated search engine debuted in February.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has just revealed that the company has been working on generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools “for years.” The surprise announcement suggests that Apple could launch a ChatGPT rival — supposedly dubbed “Apple GPT” — sooner than anyone expected.

The announcement was made in an interview with Reuters following Apple’s third-quarter earnings report. Cook explained that higher research and development (R&D) spending at the company had been driven in part by an increased focus on generative AI.

OpenAI, the creator of the wildly popular artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT, has shut down the tool it developed to detect content created by AI rather than humans. The tool, dubbed AI Classifier, has been shuttered just six months after it was launched due to its “low rate of accuracy,” OpenAI said.

Since ChatGPT and rival services have skyrocketed in popularity, there has been a concerted pushback from various groups concerned about the consequences of unchecked AI usage. For one thing, educators have been particularly troubled by the potential for students to use ChatGPT to write their essays and assignments, then pass them off as their own.

As impressive as GPT-4 was at launch, some onlookers have observed that has lost some of its accuracy and power. These observations have been posted online for months now, including on the OpenAI forums.

These feelings have been out there for a while, but now we may finally have proof. A study conducted in collaboration with Stanford University and UC Berkeley suggests that GPT-4 has not improved its response proficiency but has in fact gotten worse with further updates to the language model.

Upgrade your lifestyleDigital Trends helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.

source