Riot Games Reveals Its New Shooter, Valorant – Screen Rant

Riot Games releases everything fans need to know regarding its latest gaming endeavor, Valorant. The class-based FPS releases summer 2020.

Game developer, Riot Games, revealed highly anticipated details about their latest game, Valorant. Formerly known as Project A, Valorant attracted the attention of FPS and classed based shooter enthusiasts since its initial announcement.

During October 2019’s League of Legends 10th Anniversary Livestream, Riot Games unveiled details about a mysterious new game named, Project A. Rumors about the game circulated the FPS community since April 2019, and the live stream finally confirmed its existence. Until recently, not much new information regarding the title has surfaced, except its official name which Riot released recently.

Valorant’s announcement video unveiled never before seen game footage and details regarding classes, abilities and more, as today’s gameplay trailer is the first in-depth look into the game. The similarities between the aforementioned games are obvious. Valorant’s textures and overall visual design are reminiscent of Overwatch but are more similar to Team Fortress 2’s style if it were ported to Source 2 Engine or Paladins. Fresh details depict Valorant’s certain resemblance to CS: GO. The basic game structure is 5v5 (attackers and defenders), round-based, and best-of-24 gunplay.

The round structure is where Valorant leans more towards Overwatch or Rainbow Six: Siege than CS: GO. At the start of each round teams have a buy period where players activate a buy menu and purchase equipment. Then, defenders move to a spike site, set themselves up before the round starts and await the attackers. A significant criticism towards the game from CS: GO fans was that the game’s abilities would hinder competitive integrity. The game faced a slight backlash from the gaming community upon the discovering of a “wallhack” ability, similar to Hanzo from Overwatch. However, unlike Overwatch, class abilities do not operate on cooldowns, meaning they can only be used (hopefully wisely) once per round.

Since it’s inception, some critics and analysts have suggested that Valorant could “kill” CS: GO and Overwatch. On the contrary, while the similarities are obvious, both titles are iconic for their own respective gameplay and mechanics. Valorant may be similar, but the game in its current state leans more towards Overwatch. Therefore, shouldn’t be considered a replacement for CS: GO. On the other hand, there are pure FPS elements that class-based players may find unattractive, such as the heavy reliance on aim.

Valorant releases for PC in most global regions in summer 2020.

