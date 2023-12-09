Linking to a PDF From Word – Chron

When putting together a Microsoft Word document, work that you wish to include may already exist, but in another file format such as a PDF. To combine a Word document and an Adobe PDF requires linking, meaning you’ll connect the two documents together. This is a way to show more information within the boundaries of a Word document or include materials such as forms to fill out, instructions or terms and conditions. Link to a PDF from Microsoft Word to expand your documentation’s reach.

Although a DOC, DOCX and PDF are all part of the electronic file alphabet soup, they come from entirely different worlds. The DOC and DOCX format is proprietary to the Microsoft Word software. A PDF, which stands for portable document format file, is proprietary to the Adobe company, which produces a software that can take other file formats and turn them into a PDF, openable by anyone with the free PDF reader. On the other hand, recipients require Microsoft Word to open a Word document.

Linking to a PDF from Microsoft Word takes the same format as it would when hyperlinking anything else. After typing the word, phrase or paragraph that you want the reader to click to be taken to the PDF, highlight that section. Right-click and select “Hyperlink.” In the “Look in” section of the “Insert Hyperlink” window, browse to the PDF and double-click it. It appears in the “Address” section of the window. The PDF is linked in the Word document with blue underlined text symbolizing the link. If you hover your cursor over the linked section, you’ll see a small pop up window showing the link path.

Several things should be considered when linking to a PDF from Word. First, giving readers the option to click a hyperlink means they’re going off your document somewhere else. There’s the possibility of losing your audience if they never click back. Also important is the fact that your readers must have Adobe Reader installed. Even if document recipients have Microsoft Word, without Reader, they will get an error message from the PDF link. This isn’t an issue for recipients with Reader, but you may want to check in advance or include a link to the free Reader download on the Adobe website.

A more inclusive way to link a PDF to a Word document is to include the PDF fully within the Word pages. Word allows insertion of PDFs through its “Insert” tab. Click the “Object” menu on the ribbon, then choose “Object” again. Click the “Create from File” tab, then browse to the PDF. Click “OK,” then click “OK” again to close the window. You’ll be returned to the Word document with the PDF included on the page. Multi-page PDF documents are automatically spanned over the course of the same number of Word pages.

Resources

Writer Bio

Fionia LeChat is a technical writer whose major skill sets include the MS Office Suite (Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Publisher), Photoshop, Paint, desktop publishing, design and graphics. LeChat has a Master of Science in technical writing, a Master of Arts in public relations and communications and a Bachelor of Arts in writing/English.

© 2023 Hearst

source