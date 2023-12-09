Amazon Prime Video Announces New Films And TV Shows For November 2023 – Forbes

Prime Video is following up its horror-centric October slate of additions with another long list of new Amazon Original creations – as well as a lengthy slate of additions to its catalogue of third party films and TV shows.
Getting straight into the new Original productions first, the most eye-catching new entry is the second season of Invincible – the adult animated superhero series that rightfully earned universal acclaim with its first season in 2021. When it launches on November 3, Invincible Season 2 will see Mark fighting to rebuild his life after an earth-shattering betrayal in the face of new apocalyptic threats and worries that he might be turning into his father despite his best efforts.
Evil Dead Rise joins Prime Video subscriptions on November 23.
New Amazon Original reality show, 007: Road To A Million kicks off on November 10. Starring Brian Cox as The Controller, 007 will feature nine pairs of everyday people being sent on globe-trotting adventures where they’ll face James Bond-inspired challenges as they try to solve clues to give them a shot at winning a £1,000,000 prize.
Sports fans have two main Prime Video ‘Original’ additions to look forward to in November: More Thursday Night Football games, and a documentary on the sudden and mysterious 1999 disappearance from football fields of NFL superstar Barry Sanders. November’s Thursday Night games will feature the Tennessee Titans vs the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 2; the Carolina Panthers vs the Chicago Bears on November 9; the Cincinnati Bengals vs the Baltimore Ravens on November 16; the Miami Dolphins vs the New York Jets on November 24 (Black Friday); and the Seattle Seahawks vs the Dallas Cowboys on November 30.
Bye By Barry (from November 21) features Sanders himself retracing his steps through the streets of London where he flew to after suddenly giving up on his sparkling NFL career, finally explaining why he did what he did.
Continuing the documentary theme from November 17 is Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story, which is described as “a tender and intimate portrait of visionary and innovator Tyler Perry”, as he “works humbly to heal his childhood trauma by transforming his pain into promise.”
There’s more for reality TV fans to enjoy in the shape of Twin Love, in which TV personalities Brie and Nikki Garcia host a dating experiment that explores the love lives of ten sets of identical twins. Will they pursue the same identical partners, or is attraction not truly ‘written in the genes’?
The second season of adult animation Invincible drops on November 3.
If you’re looking for a post-Halloween laugh, there are three new comedy Originals to look out for. November 14 brings us the first stand-up show by internet sensation Trevor Wallace, as he introduces you to some of the funny real-life characters he’s come face to face with while taking on everything from male birth control to the red flags of dating.
Dina Hashem’s Dark Little Whispers stand up show drops on November 10, while Brazilian comedy show LOL, where 10 top Brazilian comedians engage in a six-hour battle where they have to keep a straight face while trying to make the others laugh, lands on November 24.
Wrapping the new Amazon Prime Video Originals up for November is a quartet of foreign language titles. Hoping to get you into the Christmas spirit nice and early is Elf Me; an Italian language film about one of Santa’s helpers who keeps accidentally making bizarre weapons rather than toys but finds his talents useful when he meets a shy boy who’s constantly pursued by a gang of bullies.
Los Billis (November 3, Spanish) dramatises a real story of one of Bogota’s notorious teenage gangs, and their lasting impact on Colombian pop culture, while the interesting-sounding Spanish-language Romancero (November 3) is billed as a horror series in which a couple find themselves on the run from both the law and powerful supernatural forces.
Wrapping the new Prime Video Originals up is Amar E Para Os Fortes (Love Is For The Strong). This gritty-sounding Brazilian production tells the saga of two black women from Rio whose destinies are forever entwined when the 11 year old daughter of one is killed by the police officer son of the other. This one is set to launch on November 17.
Also worth mentioning are a couple of new Originals coming to Amazon’s Freevee platform. Exmas, as its puntastic name suggests, is another early (November 17) festive season offering about a man who travels home for Christmas only to find his family already celebrating with his ex-fiancee, leading to a battle over who the family will choose to have stay with them through Christmas day. And November 29 brings us the second season of Pretty Hard Cases, tracking the complicated lives and work of a duo of female detectives.
Turning next to the highlights of all the movies being added within a US Prime Video subscription, three titles were only released this year: BTS concert film, Yet To Come (listed as dropping on November 9); the surprisingly grim Evil Dead Rise (November 23); and A Good Person (starring Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman in a story about a woman involved in a fatal accident who befriends the father of one of the accident victims).
Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World joins Prime Video IS on November 1.
A browse through Prime Video’s November catalogue film additions turns up plenty of highlights to keep movie fans entertained during November’s dark winter nights. Leaping out right away, for starters, is Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World – directorial genius Peter Weir’s stirring tale of a 19th Century British warship captain preparing a motley crew a long way from home to try and take on a far superior French vessel. As well as Weir’s direction, Master And Commander features outstanding turns by Russell Crowe and Paul Bettany, and one of cinema’s all-time best dad jokes.
Another stone-cold classic arriving November 1 is Braveheart, Mel Gibson’s stunning (apart from the daft impregnating the princess in the forest bit) Oscar-winning tale of the life and battles of legendary Scottish warrior William Wallace. The Oscars keep on coming with Martin Scorsese’s incredible Raging Bull – a film which has long been right up there alongside Citizen Kane at the top of movie critics’ best film lists; Clint Eastwood’s gritty Western, Unforgiven; Rob Marshall’s stellar adaptation of Chicago (shame he couldn’t be persuaded to direct Cats as well); Spielberg’s evergreen Jurassic Park; the William Goldman-scripted Watergate drama All The President’s Men; and Paul Verhoeven’s cinema-changing epic, Showgirls. Oh, no, wait, that last one won seven Razzies, not Oscars. Including Worst Picture Of The Year. Which obviously makes it a hilarious must watch on a Saturday night with a few drinks lined up.
If you’re more in the mood for a gentle bit of quality rom com action, November 1 marks the arrival of 10 Things I Hate About You, starring Julia Styles and Heath Ledger, and Richard Curtis’s Notting Hill – the one where Julia Roberts tells Hugh Grant she’s just a girl standing in front of a boy asking him to love her.
More straightforward comedies, minus the romance, are headed up by John Candy classic Uncle Buck, and riotous Ben Stiller versus Robert De Niro crowd-pleaser Meet The Parents. Or if you want more smoldering romance and less comedy, nobody delivers that better than Kevin Costner in smoochy thriller No Way Out and ludicrous sword slicing silk scarf drama, The Bodyguard. All of these films, again, arrive free within a US Prime Video subscription from November 1.
If you’ve got a superhero itch to scratch, Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever and Batman & Robin all drop on November 1. Adrenaline junkies are well(ish) served by the arrival of the first five Fast & Furious films (well, OK, some of these are better than others, but at this point who’s counting), underrated Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz double-header Knight And Day, and the film that catapulted Jason Statham to unlikely action hero fame, Crank.
Premium thrills are provided by original bunny boiler Fatal Attraction and, to a lesser extent, Tom-Cruise-tries-to-assassinate-Hitler drama Valkyrie. Finally there’s an inevitable list of good new Prime Video arrivals that don’t quite seem to fit into an obvious category, namely: Harrowing drama The Accused, featuring an Oscar-winning Jodie Foster; quirky 1974 crime/road movie Thunderbolt & Lightfoot, starring Clint Eastwood and Jeff Bridges and directed by Michael Cimino; classic 1947 Christmas charmer Miracle on 34th Street; Woody Allen’s insightful and touching period piece Radio Days; and Lasse Halstrom’s timeless What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, featuring career-launching ‘early years’ performances from Johnny Depp, Leonardo DiCaprio and Juliette Lewis. All of these goodies bar The Accused, which lands on November 14, are arriving on Prime Video US on November 1.
Oscar-winning epic Braveheart joins Prime Video on November 1.
Amazon’s Freevee service also has a few eye-catching new movie additions arriving in November, namely the two Bad Boys films; Kenneth Branagh’s powerful recollection of his childhood during the Irish troubles, Belfast; stunning Brazilian crime drama City Of God; charming Peruvian bear family film Paddington 2 (featuring arguably Hugh Grant’s best role – seriously); all three Matt Damon Bourne movies; the teen movie that defined the 1980s, The Breakfast Club; a little Steve McQueen film called The Great Escape; Oscar-friendly period piece The Madness Of King George; and another slice of classic Woody Allen, The Purple Rose of Cairo.
If even all these highlights aren’t enough to fill your month, here, organised by date of arrival, is the full list of absolutely everything Amazon has confirmed so far as coming to Prime Video and Freevee during November.
November 1
Movies
10 Things I Hate About You (1999) – Prime Video
12 Dates of Christmas (2011) – Prime Video
17 Again (2009) – Prime Video
2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) – Prime Video
50 to 1 (2014) – Freevee
A Christmas in Vermont (2016) – Prime Video
A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011) – Prime Video
A Family Thing (1996) – Prime Video
A Fistful of Dynamite (1971) – Freevee
A Home of Our Own (1993) – Prime Video
All The President’s Men (1976) – Prime Video
Allan Quatermain And The Lost City Of Gold (1987) – Prime Video
Along Came a Spider (2001) – Prime Video
An American In Paris (1951) – Prime Video
Annapolis (2006) – Prime Video
Arkansas (2020) – Freevee
At First Sight (1999) – Freevee
Bad Boys (1995) – Freevee
Bad Boys II (2003) – Freevee
Bad Influence (1990) – Prime Video
Batman (1989) – Prime Video
Tim Burton’s Batman joins Prime Video on November 1.
Batman & Robin (1997) – Prime Video
Batman Forever (1995) – Prime Video
Batman Returns (1992) – Prime Video
Belfast (2021) – Freevee
Bio-Dome (1996) – Freevee
Booksmart (2019) – Freevee
Braveheart (1995) – Prime Video
Breakheart Pass (1976) – Prime Video
Catwoman (2004) – Prime Video
Chaplin (1993) – Prime Video
Chicago (2003) – Prime Video
Christmas Cupid (2010) – Prime Video
Christmas with the Kranks (2004) – Prime Video
City of God (2002) – Freevee
Coffy (1973) – Prime Video
Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop (2011) – Prime Video
Country Strong (2010) – Freevee
Courageous (2011) – Prime Video
Crank (2006) – Prime Video
Crazy Rich Asians (2018) – Freevee
Deck The Halls (2006) – Prime Video
Desperate Hours (2022) – Prime Video
Dom Hemingway (2014) – Prime Video
Duel at Diablo (1966) – Freevee
Eight Crazy Nights (2002) – Prime Video
Ernest Saves Christmas (1988) – Freevee
Evil Dead (2013) – Freevee
Fast & Furious (2009) – Prime Video
Paddington 2 arrives on Freevee on November 1.
Fast Five (2011) – Prime Video
Fat Albert (2004) – Prime Video
Fatal Attraction (1987) – Prime Video
Foxy Brown (1974) – Prime Video
Ghosting: The Spirit Of Christmas (2019) – Prime Video
Guns of the Magnificent Seven (1969) – Freevee
Heaven Is For Real (2014) – Prime Video
Hollow Man (2000) – Prime Video
Hop (2011) – Freevee
Hope Springs (2012) – Prime Video
How to Train Your Dragon (2010) – Prime Video
Igor (2008) – Prime Video
Jurassic Park (1993) – Prime Video
Jurassic Park III (2001) – Prime Video
Just Go With It (2011) – Prime Video
Kicking & Screaming (2005) – Freevee
Killing Them Softly (2012) – Prime Video
Knight And Day (2010) – Prime Video
Lawman (1971) – Freevee
Little Fockers (2010) – Prime Video
Lions for Lambs (2007) – Freevee
Love & Other Drugs (2010) – Prime Video
Man of the West (1958) – Prime Video
Master And Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) – Prime Video
Meet the Fockers (2004) – Prime Video
Meet the Parents (2000) – Prime Video
Men in Black 3 (2012) – Freevee
Miracle on 34th Street (1947) – Prime Video
Mortal Kombat (2021) – Prime Video
One of the greatest films of all time, Raging Bull, arrives on Prime Video on November 1.
No Way Out (1987) – Prime Video
Notting Hill (1999) – Prime Video
Paddington 2 (2017) – Freevee
Phantom (2013) – Freevee
Radio Days (1987) – Prime Video
Raging Bull (1980) – Prime Video
Rango (2011) – Freevee
Return To Me (2000) – Freevee
Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (1998) – Prime Video
Rob Roy (1995) – Freevee
Running Scared (1986) – Freevee
Same Time, Next Christmas (2019) – Prime Video
Scrooged (1988) – Prime Video
Shark Tale (2004) – Prime Video
She-Devil (1989) – Prime Video
Showgirls (1995) – Prime Video
Snitch (2013) – Freevee
Species: The Awakening (2007) – Freevee
Surviving Christmas (2004) – Prime Video
That Awkward Moment (2014) – Prime Video
The Babysitter (1995) – Prime Video
The Barefoot Contessa (1954) – Freevee
The Bodyguard (1992) – Prime Video
The Bourne Identity (2002) – Freevee
The Bourne Legacy (2012) – Freevee
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) – Freevee
The Breakfast Club (1985) – Freevee
The Dogs Of War (1981) – Prime Video
The Eiger Sanction (1975) – Prime Video
The Fast and the Furious (2001) – Prime Video
The Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) – Prime Video
The Fault in Our Stars (2014) – Prime Video
The Gospel According to André (2018) – Prime Video
The Great Escape (1963) – Freevee
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (2021) – Freevee
The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017) – Freevee
Daft smoulder-fest The Bodyguard arrives on Prime Video on November 1.
The Horse Soldiers (1959) – Prime Video
The Hurricane (1999) – Freevee
The King and I (1999) – Freevee
The Last Waltz (1978) – Freevee
The Legend of Frosty the Snowman (2005) – Freevee
The Long Riders (1980) – Freevee
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) – Prime Video
The Madness of King George (1994) – Freevee
The Magnificent Seven Ride! (1972) – Freevee
The Other Boleyn Girl (2008) – Prime Video
The Other Woman – Freevee
The Package (1989) – Prime Video
The Perfect Holiday (2007) – Prime Video
The Prince of Egypt (1998) – Prime Video
The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985) – Freevee
The Running Man (1987) – Prime Video
The Terminal (2004) – Prime Video
The Uninvited (2009) – Prime Video
The Vikings (1958) – Freevee
Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974) – Prime Video
Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie (2012) – Prime Video
Two Weeks (2006) – Prime Video
Uncle Buck (1989) – Prime Video
Unforgiven (1992) – Prime Video
Untamed Heart (1993) – Prime Video
Valkyrie (2008) – Prime Video
Veggietales: Christmas Sing-Along Songs! (2020) – Prime Video
Veggietales: It’s A Meaningful Life (2010) – Prime Video
Veggietales: Merry Larry and the True Light of Christmas (2013) – Prime Video
Veggietales: Saint Nicholas – A Story of Joyful Giving (2009) – Prime Video
Veggietales: The Best Christmas Gift (2010) – Prime Video
Veggietales: The Little Drummer Boy (2011) – Prime Video
Veggietales: The Star of Christmas (2002) – Prime Video
Veggietales: The Toy That Saved Christmas (1996) – Prime Video
Vera Cruz (1954) – Prime Video
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1994) – Prime Video
Wild Hogs (2007) – Prime Video
Windtalkers (2002) – Prime Video
Witness For The Prosecution (1957) – Prime Video
You Again (2010) – Prime Video
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape lands on Prime Video on November 1.
November 2
TV Shows
Thursday Night Football (weekly throughout month) – Prime Video
November 3
TV Shows
Los Billis (2023) – Prime Video
Invincible Season 2 (2023) – Prime Video
Romancero (2023) – Prime Video
November 4
TV Shows
Young Rock Season 3 (2023)
November 8
Movies
The Host (2013)
November 9
Movies
BTS: Yet To Come (2023) – Prime Video
Missing Link (2019) – Freevee
November 10
TV Shows
007: Road To A Million (2023) – Prime Video
Dina Hashem: Dark Little Whispers (2023) – Prime Video
Movies
Christmas Checklist (2022) – Freevee
Vic The Viking (2019) – Freevee
November 14
TV Shows
Trevor Wallace: Pterodactyl (2023) – Prime Video
Movies
The Accused (1988) – Prime Video
November 15
TV Shows
Harina, El Teniente Versus El Cancelador Season 2 (2023) – Prime Video
November 16
TV Shows
American Horror Story Season 11 (2022) – Prime Video
Movies
Accepted (2006) – Prime Video
Smokin’ Aces (2007) – Prime Video
Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassin’s Ball (2010) – Prime Video
November 17
TV Shows
* Amar É Para Os Fortes (Love Is For The Strong) (2023) – Prime Video
Twin Love (2023) – Prime Video
Movies
A Winter Romance (2021) – Freevee
*EXmas (2023) – Freevee
Side Effects (2013) – Freevee
*Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story (2023) – Prime Video
November 21
TV Shows
*Bye Bye Barry (2023) – Prime Video
November 23
Movies
Evil Dead Rise (2023) – Prime Video
November 24
TV Shows
LOL Season 3 (2023) – Prime Video
Movies
*Elf Me (2023) – Prime Video
November 25
Movies
Fantasy Football (2022) – Prime Video
The November Man (2014) – Freevee
November 28
Movies
A Good Person (2023)
November 29
TV Shows
Pretty Hard Cases Season 2 (2023)
