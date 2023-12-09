OpenAI co-founder quits after finding out about CEO's departure – Fox Business

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement.
OpenAI CEO answers questions from FOX Business’ Hillary Vaughn ahead of Senate event.
OpenAI president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, announced on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, late Friday that he is quitting his job with the company that developed the popular software, ChatGPT, hours after the company announced the departure of CEO Sam Altman.
Earlier in the day, the board of directors at OpenAI issued a press release announcing Altman's departure because of his lack of communication with the board.
OPENAI CEO SAM ALTMAN STEPS DOWN
ChatGPT is a conversational artificial intelligence software application developed by OpenAI. (Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)
Mira Murati was appointed by the board as the company’s interim CEO until a full-time replacement can be hired.
Brockman posted the letter he sent to the OpenAI team after hearing of Altman’s departure.
AI THREATENS HIGHER PERCENTAGE OF JOBS IN WASHINGTON, D.C., THAN ANYWHERE ELSE IN US: STUDY
"Hi everyone. I’m super proud of what we’ve all built together since starting in my apartment 8 years ago. We’ve been through tough & great times together, accomplishing so much despite all the reasons it should have been impossible," he wrote. "But based on today’s news, I quit. Genuinely wishing you all nothing but the best. I continue to believe in the mission of creating safe [Artificial General Intelligence] that benefits all of humanity."
Microsoft announced earlier this year it will invest as much as $10 billion in OpenAI, extending collaborations between the two companies to include AI supercomputing and research, while enabling both to independently commercialize the resulting advanced AI technologies.
