Disney+ News – What's On Disney Plus – What's On Disney Plus

Disney has announced that the 20th Century Studios film, “The Creator” will arrive on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on Wednesday, 20th December 2023. “The Creator” is an epic sci-fi action thriller set amidst a future war between the human race and artificial intelligence rages on, ex-special forces agent Joshua is recruited to hunt down […]

Following the release of the third and final “Doctor Who” 60th-anniversary special on the BBC and Disney+ around the world, which saw the introduction of a brand new Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, a brand new trailer has been released for the upcoming Christmas special, “The Church On Ruby Road”. In this new teaser, we […]

Today, the third of three specials to celebrate the 60th anniversary of “Doctor Who” have been released on Disney+ around the world, including in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The new special is available on the BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom and Ireland. In “The Giggle”, The TARDIS takes the Doctor […]

While internationally, general entertainment content has been available on Disney+ since early 2021, in the United States, things have been a little slower to happen, due to the existence of Hulu. Recently, the Walt Disney Company began final negotiations to buy out Comcast’s 33% stake in the company, as part of a contract signed back […]

Following the news that “Good Trouble” would not be returning for a sixth season, the series’ stars have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the cancellation. “Good Trouble” follows the residents of Downtown Los Angeles’ The Coterie as they juggle career, love, and friendship and learn that standing up for what you […]

Today, Disney has released the first episode of the new Korean original drama series, “MAESTRA: Strings of Truth”, which is a new mystery thriller starring Lee Youngae, Lee Moosaeng, and Kim Youngjae. The series is adapted from a French series of the same name and is about a brilliant and legendary conductor who uncovers truths […]

With the end of 2023 just weeks away, the nominees for the 2024 Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards have been announced, and two Disney+ Original series have been nominated. Plus, the biggest hit on Disney+ around the world, “Bluey” was nominated in the Best Children’s Program category. “The Clearing” picked up […]

The BBC has released a new character poster from the upcoming third “Doctor Who” 60th Anniversary special, “The Giggle”, which is coming out this Saturday, 9th December 2023, on BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom/Ireland and Disney+ around the world, including in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. In “The Giggle”, The TARDIS […]

As Disney continues to reduce its general entertainment lineup to save money, Deadline has revealed that the “Grey’s Anatomy” spin-off series, “Station 19”, will come to a close at the end of the upcoming seventh season. “Station 19” follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. […]

Disney has announced the lineup for next week’s episodes of “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, which airs on ABC Live every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST, with new episodes being available the following day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. In this Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” talks to a diverse lineup of guests […]

It’s Saturday and time to take a look at what’s new on Disney+ in the United States today, which includes some new additions to Hulu On Disney+. Here’s the rundown: Meet Me Under The Mistletoe – HULU Two rival realtors are forced to work together to sell one special house, owned by a renowned botanist […]

Just before the return of the second half of the fifth season of “Good Trouble” in the new year, it was revealed by Hollywood Reporter that after five seasons, the hit drama series has been cancelled. “Good Trouble” follows the residents of Downtown Los Angeles’ The Coterie as they juggle career, love, and friendship and […]

Disney has announced details on who will be appearing on “The View” during the week between December 11th and 15th 2023. “The View” is America’s most-watched daytime talk show and is ranked as the number one show in Households and Total Viewers among the daytime network and syndicated talk shows and news programs for the […]

To tie in with the release of the new Searchlight Pictures film, “Poor Things” in cinemas today, Milan Records has released the soundtrack on digital platforms including Amazon, Apple and Spotify. “Poor Things” follows Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem […]

Next month, the Marvel Studios series, “Echo”, is going to arrive on Hulu and Disney+ around the world. The five-episode series spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy. Dave Porter has announced […]



