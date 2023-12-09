Download Apple's new 2020 iPhone SE wallpapers here – 9to5Mac

Apple just officially announced the new iPhone SE and like most new iPhones, the new entry-level model includes a trio of new wallpaper options. You can download the new wallpapers for your existing iPhone below.



The new entry-level iPhone SE comes in three colors, including white, black, and PRODUCT(RED). Apple’s marketing images show a unique wallpaper matching each of the colors. We’ve extracted the iPhone SE 2020 wallpapers from iOS, so you can download high quality versions below.

The white iPhone SE wallpaper features a blue and purple color scheme, while the black features yellow, green, and white accents. The PRODUCT(RED) wallpaper is my personal favorite with its red, orange, and black color scheme.

Here’s what else you need to know about the new iPhone SE:

You can download the iPhone SE wallpapers for any iPhone below, including light mode and dark mode versions.

