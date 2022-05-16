Apple Loop: Stunning New iPhone Leaks, Exciting iPad Mini Return, More iPhone 13 Misery – Forbes

Taking a look back at another week of news and headlines from Cupertino, this week’s Apple Loop includes new iPhone 14 details, more iPhone 13 delays, important iOS updates, the return of the MacBook, going back to the iPad Mini, Apple’s App Store under fire, Swift Playgrounds release, and what next for Apple Music?

The Specs Go (Mostly) Higher For The iPhone 14

The latest research notes into Apple’s next generation iPhone suggests that the camera on the upcoming iPhone Pro and Pro Max will bump up the main camera to 48 megapixels suitable for 8K video recording, 8 GB of RAM, but potentially start at a lower storage tier of 64 GB – likely due to the ongoing silicon chip shortage rather than any market decisions:

“In a research note with Haitong International Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Pu said the two Pro models will be equipped with a triple-lens rear camera system with an upgraded 48-megapixel Wide lens and 12-megapixel Ultra Wide and Telephoto lenses. This lines up with information shared by TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who in April claimed that the 48-megapixel lens will support 8K video recording.”

(MacRumors).

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – 2021/09/24: The iPhone 13 seen on display on the launch day at the Apple store in … [+] Taipei. (Photo by Walid Berrazeg/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Misery Of Waiting For Your New iPhone

As previously reported here on Forbes, Apple is facing up to delays to all of its iPhone range thanks to the supply chain problems around the world and the impact of the silicon chip shortage. It’s going to be well into next year before supply is consistent:

“At any rate, the word from the supply chain is that iPhone 13 supply is unlikely to meet demand until February 2022. This means that delivery times are almost certainly going to shoot up during the holiday shopping season. That’s already the case with the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models, which are facing serious shortages as mentioned. “

(Tom’s Guide).

Significant iOS Update Released

While many features have been added (such as Apple Music Voice Plan, Åpple Privacy Reports, Parts and Servicing History, and additional safety features in Messages) the most value, as always, can be found in the security updates:

“As for security, Apple’s official security page reveals that iOS 15.2 has no less than 42 security fixes. These cover the widest range of security vulnerabilities I can remember in a point release, with flaws found in audio, FaceTime, Password Manager, Preferences and seven alone in Webkit — the browser engine used by Safari. Apple doesn’t explicitly state any of these are zero-day hacks but the sheer number makes iOS 15.2 an important update.”

(Forbes).

Let’s Try This Name Again?

What’s in a name? Apple looks to be planning to try “MacBook” once more. Given the curiously isolated entry-level MacBook Pro scheduled for a release in 2022, could the laptop that is ridiculously close to the MacBook Air not be a “Pro” but just be a vanilla “MacBook”?

“This would not be the first time Apple has offered a “MacBook.” The company sold a MacBook from 2006 to 2012, and again from 2015 to 2019. The last 12-inch MacBook model offered the same low-powered, tapered, USB-C-centric, and fanless design of the subsequent MacBook Air , so they were clearly positioned as similar devices.”

(MacRumors).

Sometimes You Need To Go Small For Success

For all the talk of larger tablets and more capable processors, Skip Owens has moved in the other direction. How does the iPad Mini compare to the bigger relatives in the iPad family? A fun review as Owens switches back:

“Whether I am working from home or physically at work, I need to take my laptop to most meetings. Having a full-sized laptop a larger iPad (like an 11” or 12.9” iPad Pro) both in front of me is really hard in most situations. The small iPad mini, however, works great. Even at a cramped conference room table I can easily keep my laptop open and lay my iPad mini down on the table with room to spare. The iPad mini is also the perfect size to hold in one hand and take notes with the Apple Pencil with the other hand for situations where you don’t have a table to take notes on or would just like a little privacy with the notes you are taking.”

(GeekDad).

The Power Of Apple And The Might Of Google

Following investigation, the United Kingdom’s Competitions and Markets Authority has released an interim report labelling Google and Apple are essentially a duopoly in the smartphone app distribution world:

“The CMA has provisionally found that Apple and Google have been able to leverage their market power to create largely self-contained ecosystems. As a result, it is extremely difficult for any other firm to enter and compete meaningfully with a new system.

“Apple does not allow alternative app stores to its own and has rules in place which limit the functionality of other browsers. A similar situation appears to arise with Google through its contracts with Android device manufacturers, despite offering its Android platform on an open source basis. These agreements encourage the pre-installation of Play Store and Chrome, which means they are used by the overwhelming majority of Android customers.”

(Gov.uk).

Swift Playgrounds Released

Apple has released the fourth edition of Swift Playgrounds, its introduction to coding with Swift. Available form both the iPad and macOS app stores, it’s a turn-key package from lessons to uploading your own apps to the stores.

“pple today released Swift Playgrounds 4, an update to the Swift Playgrounds app that’s been in the works for some time. The newest version of the app allows iPhone and iPad apps to be created directly on an iPad without the need for a Mac. Swift Playgrounds 4 includes App Store Connect integration for uploading a finished app to the App Store .”

(Apple via MacRumors).

And Finally…

An Apple fan writes to Tim Cook about all that is wrong with Apple Music. Tim Cook responds. (Anyone want to do this for Apple Podcasts?)

“The Apple Music app has some big problems. It has significant shortcomings in terms of technical performance, design, and missing features. Here’s why the app is so controversial and what can be done about it.”

(Reddit and Medium, via PodNews).

