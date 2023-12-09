Microsoft Education Store: Student Discounts & Deals (Windows, Surface, Laptops & more) – Microsoft

Are you looking for Microsoft Store in: {0}?

Pick presents with a pro, for free—book an online shopping appointment

Tech essentials for campus life

Score a 10% student discount on select tech, plug in to resources, and find must-have tools for school.* Offers available for a limited time. While supplies last.

Score the gear you need for school, the holidays, and beyond with savings on select Surface devices, accessories, and more.

Study smarter with Surface Laptop 5, the beautiful Windows 11 touchscreen laptop that boasts more multitasking speed and battery life for real life. Now in bold, new colors.

Learn how students and teachers from K-12 to collegiate level can use Teams for free with an eligible active school email.

Get the apps, security, and storage you need to accomplish your goals.

Kickstart your ultimate adventure with the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever and Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition.

Discover new ways to boost learning, improve study skills, and have fun during downtime.

Book a free online appointment or chat live with a Microsoft Store associate who’ll help you identify and compare the right tech for you. No pressure, just clear product advice.

If you’ve purchased Microsoft 365, Xbox gaming products, a Surface device, or any other PC that runs on Windows, our product experts can guide you through the initial setup process—even if you didn’t buy from us.

If you’d like to learn more about using your products, we offer free personal training sessions. Our product experts can show you essential features and how to make the most of them.

The following products are ineligible for Microsoft’s student discount:

Digital games, digital apps, in-app content and subscriptions, movies, TV shows, and associated content

Office software and apps, including Microsoft 365

Windows 11 and Windows 10

Xbox consoles, games, and accessories

Products that have been personalized or customized

Gift cards and services/subscriptions (e.g., Skype, Xbox Live)

You can use the Microsoft student discount to purchase select Surface laptops and 2-in-1s.

Check with your school or educational institution to find out how to get Microsoft 365 free for students, faculty and staff, and teachers.

Students can get Office 365 for free through the Microsoft site—just input your school email address to get started.

Gift with confidence

We offer free 2-3 day shipping, plus 60-day free returns and 60-day price protection.

Buy gifts now, enjoy price protection for 60 days from your delivery date. If we drop the price of a physical product or you find it lower at a qualified retailer, we’ll honor a one-time price adjustment. Exclusions apply.

Get free 2-3 day shipping with no minimum purchase. Plus, enjoy 60-day returns on almost any physical ​product.

Trade in any eligible device—laptop, tablet, phone, or game console—from a variety of brands and get cash back.

Student & Military Discount Terms and Conditions

Education discount available to K-12 and higher education students, faculty, and parents. Military discount available to active, former and retired military members, and their families. Education or Military discount only valid on select products, and may not be combinable with other offers.

False representations of eligibility voids this offer, and Microsoft reserves the right to collect the full price of product(s) ordered. Bulk orders not valid and may be cancelled. Number of products per purchase may be subject to limitations. Personal use only. Public entities, government entities, nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, enterprise purchasers, and business purchasers do not qualify.

Available only on Microsoft online store in [United States (including Puerto Rico)]. Not valid on prior orders or purchases; cannot be transferred or otherwise redeemed for cash or promo code(s). Refunds will take into account the discount. Price discount does not include taxes, shipping or other fees. Void where prohibited or restricted by law.

Microsoft reserves the right to modify or discontinue the terms of these offers at any time. Other exclusions and limits may apply.

