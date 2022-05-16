OnePlus Nord gets stable OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login

OnePlus released the beta version of its OxygenOS 12 software for the original OnePlus Nord not long ago. It seems that the initial release was somewhat successful as the company is already moving on with the distribution of the stable OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12.

It’s important to note, though, that the OTA update is available only to Indian users, with the European version of the firmware still being validated.

In any case, users outside of India probably won’t be waiting much longer for the update that weighs in at 4GB also packing the April 2022 security patch.

OnePlus shared the news via its community forum and also highlighted some of the known issues that a future update of the software will aim to iron out.

Known issues:

