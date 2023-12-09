Apple Analyst Warns Of iPhone 16 Pro Price Rise – Forbes

Apple’s costs to build the various iPhone 15 handsets have risen while the retail price has remained steady. A closer look suggests that we should be prepared for the iPhone 16 family to be some of the most expensive iPhones Apple has ever released.

Nikkei Asia, supported by Fomalhaut Techno Solutions, reports on the teardown and pricing of Apple’s iPhone 15 smartphones. These handsets all have a range of new components, pushing production costs up by ten percent.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has one of the steepest price rises thanks partly to its new telephoto camera, but other hardware choices echoed across the iPhone 15 range have contributed. These include moving to a 3nm process of fabricating the new A17 Pro chipset and replacing stainless steel with titanium in the phone frames. Even components that have not significantly changed, such as the display, have become more expensive.

Fomalhaut CEO Minatake Kashio notes that the roughly 10 percent cost increase this year comes on top of a 20 percent rise in 2022. What comes next? Looking at the current trends, Kashio says that “all possible steps to easily upgrade the performance of the devices had been taken by 2021.”

It’s also worth noting that in the face of these increased production prices, Apple has sought to keep the cost of the iPhone as stable as possible; in the US, all bar the top-of-the-line saw prices held compared to the previous year’s model.

Is Apple wary of pricing the iPhone out of the market space that it is in? And if so, what does that mean for the iPhone 16 family? There will come a point when Apple will have to either compromise on the device specifications, reduce its profit margins, or push the price of the handsets higher.

Apple is pushing the specs of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus handsets lower than the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, allowing the lower-priced handsets to maintain a margin. Although price rises upwards of $200 were expected for the iPhone 15 Pro, it maintained the price held by the iPhone 14 Pro, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max saw a $100 increase over the 14 Pro Max. It appears that Apple is absorbing as much of the increased cost as possible but has reached its limits.

Kashio once more; “Apple might try to raise prices next year with models other than the Pro Max.”

The stability of iPhone prices could be coming to an end. Those who have held off on the iterative update of the iPhone 15 family and are waiting for the next model may have to prepare themselves for the iPhone 16 models to be the most expensive iPhone ever released.

