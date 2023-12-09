Black Friday NFL Game on Prime Video: Dolphins vs Jets – About Amazon

Update: The NFL Black Friday game took place November 24. The final score was Dolphins 34, Jets 13.

Take a moment to tune into the first-ever NFL Black Friday game while you shop Amazon’s Black Friday 2023 deals. Prime Video will present a classic AFC East showdown between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins, and Amazon is pulling out all the stops to ensure it’s a day that fans will never forget. Game day festivities begin at 1:30 p.m. EST with an extended Black Friday Football pregame show, and a celebration of football, family, food, music, and shopping will surround the 3:00 p.m. EST kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

As previously announced, fans will have free access to this unprecedented NFL event—even if you don’t have a Prime membership. Anyone with an Amazon account will be able to stream the game on Prime Video. Sign up for an Amazon account to watch the game for free on any device from anywhere.

“We’re thrilled to create a new holiday tradition on the national sports calendar with the NFL’s first-ever Black Friday Football game,” said Jay Marine, VP, global head of sports, Prime Video. “We’ve worked tirelessly to create an unparalleled gameday experience for fans, with elements ranging from the family-driven alternate stream with Dude Perfect, contributions from award-winning chef David Chang, exclusive retail deals revealed throughout the game, and a postgame concert with Garth Brooks. This Black Friday game is a perfect fit for us, and it’s rewarding to see so many parts of Amazon rising up to do what we do best: delight customers.”

Exclusive coverage of Thursday Night Football is one of the many benefits that come with Prime, which provides unparalleled savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership, and offering Black Friday Football via free access gives customers a peek into one of those many benefits. Check out the full schedule for details on upcoming games.

Keep reading for all the details surrounding the first-ever NFL Black Friday game and Prime Video’s celebration.

Prime Video presented the very first NFL Black Friday game on November 24, across the Hudson River at MetLife Stadium, where the New York Jets hosted the Miami Dolphins.

Several members of our Prime Video team rang the Nasdaq Bell to mark the occasion including the head of Prime Video and Amazon Studios Mike Hopkins, whom Jay Marine noted in his ceremony speech, “has been a big supporter of our sports efforts and and this Black Friday event.”

Marine added, “We can’t think of a better way to kick off this first year of Black Friday Football, than to participate in this iconic and time-honored ceremony.”

In addition to showing fans a great game between two rivals, we are excited to create a new sports holiday tradition for fans to look forward to every year and enjoy with their friends and families.

Black Friday Football coverage will feature the familiar faces of Thursday Night Football’s on-air team, including Emmy winners Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit, and reporter Kaylee Hartung on the game crew. Charissa Thompson will serve as host for pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage, with Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman, NFL quarterback extraordinaire Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Super Bowl champion Andrew Whitworth as analysts, along with features reporter Taylor Rooks and news analyst Michael Smith. Last season, Prime Video was recognized with five Sports Emmy Nominations for its coverage, and earned an award for Outstanding Interactive Experience.

Throughout the livestream, Black Friday Football viewers will be presented with special opportunities to shop special deals and limited quantity product drops from brands like TCL, Dyson, LEGO, and Nintendo and access all Amazon’s Black Friday deals from the comfort of their living room. Be sure to keep an eye out for exciting deals appearing on the screen as you watch, with new deals available each quarter during the game, as well as before kickoff and after the game ends.

Award-winning chef and TNF contributor David Chang will join Prime Video’s Black Friday festivities, live from MetLife Stadium. Continuing his season-long series that explores the special place that food holds within the fabric of football fandom, Chang will check-in on North Jersey’s legendary tailgate scene, provide winning tips on what to do with all of those Thanksgiving leftovers, and create a culinary surprise that will be presented to the Player of the Game.

The sports comedy stream “TNF with Dude Perfect” will present a special Black Friday edition of their unique and hilarious NFL viewing experience at a kid-friendly 3:00 p.m. EST time slot. The show will include special guests, outrageous stunts, competitions tied to on-field action during the game, and the occasional world-record attempt. Prime Video will also present special Black Friday streams of “TNF en Español,” and “Prime Vision with Next Gen Stats.”

Amazon’s season-long TNF For Good program will culminate on Black Friday in a partnership between Amazon and the NFL. The initiative will benefit Per Scholas, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing economic equity through rigorous training for tech careers, and to connect skilled talent to leading businesses. As part of the partnership, Amazon will also donate $100,000 to the organization.

Garth Brooks, the best-selling solo artist in U.S. history, will headline the first-ever Black Friday Amazon Music Live (AML) special on November 24. Livestreamed from the grand opening of Brooks’ new Nashville bar, Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk, the AML special will give Brooks’ millions of fans around the globe a front-row seat for one of his famed “Dive Bar” concerts.

Catch Garth Brooks’ special performance on game day at 7 p.m. EST, exclusively on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch Black Friday Football on Prime Video in their living rooms on smart televisions, streaming media players, or set-top boxes by using the Prime Video app, also available on mobile. Viewers can also stream online on Amazon, and on phones and tablets with NFL+. Black Friday will also stream live on Twitch and is available on over-the-air TV stations in the two home markets of the competing teams, as well as in Spanish language on Prime Video.

For all the latest information regarding TNF on Prime Video, visit the Thursday Night Football page on Prime Video and follow NFL on Prime on Twitter. If you’re not a Prime member yet, join today or start a free 30-day trial to catch all the action.

source